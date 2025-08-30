Techie-Turned-Panipuri Seller Held In Dowry Death Case In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man who quit his software job to sell panipuri was arrested for allegedly driving his 27-year-old wife to die by suicide at their residence in Suddaguntepalya, police said. According to police, the woman, identified as Shilpa Panchangamath, was found dead on Tuesday night. Her mother, Sharada, lodged a complaint alleging harassment for dowry.

Shilpa married Praveen, son of late Shambulingaiah of Vaddarahatti village in Gangavati taluk, on December 5, 2022. The family claimed they spent around Rs 35 lakh on the wedding and gave 150 grams of gold to the groom.

After marriage, the couple lived in BTM Layout. Praveen, earlier employed with Oracle in Whitefield, had left his job and started a panipuri business. The couple has a son.

The complaint alleged that Praveen and his mother, Shantavva, harassed Shilpa mentally and physically for money, demanding Rs 5 lakh for his business. When the demand was not met, she was allegedly assaulted and sent back to her parents.

Sharada said she eventually raised the money and sent her daughter back, but the harassment continued. Four months ago, a quarrel reportedly broke out during discussions about Shilpa’s baby shower.

On August 26, the family was informed that Shilpa had died by suicide. When they reached her house, they found her lifeless on the bed, covered with a sheet. Based on the complaint, police arrested Praveen on Thursday. Further investigation is underway.

Family alleges harassment of woman over skin colour, short stature

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Shilpa's uncle said it has been three years since she got married. She has a child and was pregnant. There was some fight between the couple.

"We sorted it out. Her maternal uncle had also come. Praveen says she died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan but there is no stool beneath. She cannot reach the ceiling fan. He has murdered her. We spent Rs 40 lakh on the marriage and recently he demanded Rs 10 lakh more," he alleged.

After returning, Shilpa often phoned her parents, saying: "My husband continues his old habit of taunting me and is still harassing me both physically and mentally," the complaint alleged.

