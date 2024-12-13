Atul Subhash Death: Brother Bikash Kumar Demands Laws To 'Protect Men From Harassment'

Samastipur: Amid nationwide outrage over the suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, his brother Bikash Kumar demanded justice from the Narendra Modi-led government, and urged the legal system to establish laws to 'protect men from harassment'.

A heartbroken Kumar revealed that his brother, Subhash was exhausted after being summoned repeatedly to the court. "He was compelled to take his life because he had no hope left. He was sure that he wouldn't be served justice," Kumar said.

Travelling from Bangalore to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh over 40 times in the past three months broke him internally, truning him depressed and weak. Speaking about the harassment, Kumar said, "Laws should be made for men as well as what happened with my brother is happening with several others. The Government of India should take this seriously. A man’s life is equally important as a female’s. I don’t want men to be afraid of marriage."

What Happened On December 9

Speaking about what unfolded on the night of December 9, Kumar said that he received a call around 2 am from an unknown number, enquiring about Subhash. "The man on the call asked me if I had spoken to my brother and if I knew anything about the suicide. I initially thought someone was pranking me, following which suddenly the call got disconnected. I dialled the number several times but in vain," Kumar said.

After repeated calls, someone picked up and a nervous Kumar then asked the unknown caller about Subhash and if the man could go over and check on him. "I live in Delhi and it was practically impossible to reach Bangalore immediately. So I asked if he could go over and check. However, he said his house was a two-hour journey from Subhash's place and assured me of alerting the police and taking cognisance," Kumar added.

Kumar said that a couple of hours later, police found Subhash's body at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits. A placard reading "Justice is due" was found in the room where he allegedly ended his life, Kumar said. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded an over 80-minute video on Rumble, explaining the circumstances behind his fatal choice.

Condition Of Parents:

After Subhash's body was brought to Patna on Wednesday, December 12, and received by his family, his mother fainted while crying inconsolably. His family demanded justice for him and strict action against his harassers so that his "soul can rest in peace".

"I want my brother to get justice. I want this country to have a legal process through which even men can get justice. I want strict action against those sitting on a legal chair and doing corruption because if this continues, how will people expect justice," Kumar said.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, around 1.64 lakh people died by suicide in 2021 across the country. Among them, 81,000 were married men. Of these, 33 per cent of men took this step due to family problems while five per cent resorted to killing themselves owing to marital stress.