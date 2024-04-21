'Tech city to tanker city:' PM Modi blames Congress for Bengaluru's water woes

Bengaluru: Asserting that he wants to take country ahead in range of areas including green energy and electronics while the aim of INDIA alliance was to remove him from office, PM Modi launched a blistering attack on Congress and accused it of being "anti-investment, anti-entrepreneurship, anti-private sector, anti-taxpayer, anti-wealth creator".

Addressing an election rally here, the Prime Minister attacked the Congress government in Karnataka and said the party has turned "tech city into a tanker city" and the budget is being cut from agriculture to urban infrastructure.

He said people should be "very alert from Congress" as "thoughts and ideology being promoted by it is "dangerous".

"Modi says he will make the country a green energy hub, pharma hub, electronics hub, electrical vehicle hub, semiconductor hub, and a global innovation hub so that India becomes a hub of Global economy. But the people of Congress and the INDI alliance say they will remove Modi," he said.

"It is Modi's guarantee that after 5G, we will now launch 6G, they say they will remove Modi. It is Modi's guarantee that we will bring AI, but they say they will remove Modi. it is Modi's guarantee that after Chandrayaan, we will now make India proud of Gaganyaan, they say, they will remove Modi. Congress is anti-youth because it is anti-investment, it is anti-entrepreneurship, it is anti-private sector, it is anti-taxpayer, it is anti-wealth creator...

"The kind of thoughts and ideology being promoted by Congress government in Karnataka is very dangerous. Our daughters are being attacked, bombs are exploding in markets, and people are being attacked for listening to religious songs, these incidents are not common. I urge my brothers and sisters to stay very alert of the Congress," he added. The Prime Minister said that people's support had led to formation of strong governments in 2014 and 2019 and today India is "not a follower, it has become the first mover".

"In 2014 and 2019, you gave us a record number of votes and made a strong government, which strengthened the country. India was considered one of the fragile five economies of the world... Indian banks were in crisis. Scams worth thousands of crores had scared foreign investors. We have seen those days, and we are seeing these days also," he said.

"The world wants to strengthen its relations with India. Investors want to make record investments in the country. India is doing record exports and creating new records in manufacturing as well... Today India is not a follower, it has become the first mover. This change has happened in 10 years. What is the reason for this change?... The reason for this change is your vote," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the government's efforts to promote self-reliance in defence as also exports. He attacked the Congress over its earlier allegations that the government was "neglecting" Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

"Yesterday, the first consignment of India's Brahmos missile has been dispatched to the Philippines. This has generated employment opportunities in large numbers on the ground level. Could all this have been imagined during Congress' rule?... Congress bad-mouthed Modi and HAL all over the country. The same HAL now has a record turnover, record profit, and receiving a record number of orders," he said.

"Asia's largest helicopter factory has been set up in Karnataka. After America, Boeing's second biggest facility has been set up in Karnataka. This is happening only when the number of factories in India is increasing, and the number of people working in those factories is also increasing," he added.

PM Modi said BJP and Janata Dal-Secular have come together to fulfil the dreams of people of state. "I guarantee that your dreams are my resolve. My life is dedicated to you and the country. I promise 24X7 for 2047," he said, referring to the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

"Congress has turned tech city into a tanker city. The budget is being cut from agriculture to urban infrastructure. Congress is only focused on corruption, and not on the problems of Bengaluru. Only the projects of the central govt are moving ahead fast," he said, adding that metro network has also expanded.

PM Modi talked about the economic progress made by the country in the last 10 years and the government's efforts to provide relief to people. "Before 2014, you were liable to pay Income Tax on your annual income of just ₹2 lakh. But now, you are exempted from paying Income Tax on your income of up to ₹7 lakh. Before 2014, various kinds of indirect taxes increased your shopping and restaurant bills. After the implementation of GST, indirect taxes have been reduced. This has saved thousands of crores of your money," he said.

PM Modi said the issue of "Congress and INDI alliance is Modi, Modi's family, and wrongly accusing Modi". "But Modi's focus is on the development of 21st-century India, to ensure good facilities and wealth for the people of India, and India's global image," he said.