Tears Of Joy: Punjab Man Reunited With Family After 20 Years

Bharatpur: It was all joy in the air as the Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur in Punjab witnessed a rare reunion as Swarn Singh from Kapurtala met his loved ones after 20 years.

Swarn Singh worked in a hotel in Switzerland for a few years after graduation. After returning from abroad, he became mentally ill and suddenly disappeared from home. Every effort of the family to trace him went in vain.

Swarn's parents, Teja and Mahendra, left for a heavenly abode in the pain of not being able to find their son. Despite all the setbacks, the family kept on searching for him. All those efforts were unsuccessful.

On 18th August last year, Swarn Singh was brought to Apnaghar Ashram from Phulwara village of Bharatpur in a very pitiable condition. He was so weak mentally and physically that his ability to speak and understand had diminished. Swarn could not even tell his name. He was named Mahendra Prabhuji in the ashram.