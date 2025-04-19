Tears Of Joy: Punjab Man Reunited With Family After 20 Years

Bharatpur: It was all joy in the air as the Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur in Punjab witnessed a rare reunion as Swarn Singh from Kapurtala met his loved ones after 20 years.
Swarn Singh worked in a hotel in Switzerland for a few years after graduation. After returning from abroad, he became mentally ill and suddenly disappeared from home. Every effort of the family to trace him went in vain.
Swarn's parents, Teja and Mahendra, left for a heavenly abode in the pain of not being able to find their son. Despite all the setbacks, the family kept on searching for him. All those efforts were unsuccessful.
On 18th August last year, Swarn Singh was brought to Apnaghar Ashram from Phulwara village of Bharatpur in a very pitiable condition. He was so weak mentally and physically that his ability to speak and understand had diminished. Swarn could not even tell his name. He was named Mahendra Prabhuji in the ashram.
Swarn was given regular treatment and care at the ashram. After six months of treatment, Swarn Singh recovered gradually. He was then able to share information about himself. He informed the Ashram authorities that he is a resident of Lodhiwal village in Kapurthala district of Punjab.
Basantlal Gupta, secretary of the Apnaghar Ashram, said that Subhash Sharma from Chandigarh, a member of the rehabilitation team, searched for the relatives at the address given by Swarn Singh and established contact.
On receiving information, Swarn Singh's uncle Balveer Singh reached Bharatpur with his three nephews Anmol Singh, Amarjit Singh and Karambir Singh and sister-in-law Narinder Kaur. They all had their eyes filled with tears of joy and relief as they met Swarn Singh after 20 years. They expressed their gratitude to the ashram and returned to Lodhiwal with Swarn.