By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Thousands of Shia mourners marched through the heart of the capital city on Friday to observe the 8th Muharram procession in Jammu and Kashmir. The procession began from Guru Bazaar and concluded peacefully at Dalgate amid tight security arrangements.

The procession, held with official permission for the third consecutive year, witnessed emotional scenes as mourners performed chest-beating and recited elegies, remembering the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

Participants said they were carrying forward the message of Imam Hussain, standing for justice and the oppressed.

Tears, Elegies, And Unity Mark 8th Muharram Procession In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was martyred in the battle against the Yazid army in 680 AD in the historic Iraqi city of Karbala.

“This is not just a mourning procession; it is a movement—a call to uphold truth in the face of tyranny. Karbala is not history alone; it's a lesson for all communities, Shia and Sunni alike, to stand united,” said Iqbal Hussain, a mourner.

The 8th and 10th Muharram processions had been banned in Kashmir since 1989, following the onset of terrorism under then-Governor Jagmohan. For decades, Zuljanah processions were allowed only in select Shia-majority areas. It wasn't until 2023 that authorities lifted the ban, allowing Muharram processions to return to their traditional routes after a gap of over three decades.

Tears, Elegies, And Unity Mark 8th Muharram Procession In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Senior BJP leader Er Ajaz Hussain thanked the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration for facilitating the peaceful conduct of the procession. “This is a welcome sign of growing communal harmony. Not only did Shia mourners come together in remembrance, but Sunni community members also joined hands by offering water and refreshments, reflecting the age-old spirit of brotherhood in Kashmir,” he said.

Strict security and traffic arrangements were in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Officials said preparations are underway to ensure a similarly peaceful observance of Ashura, the 10th of Muharram.