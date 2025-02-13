Tearful Reunion: UP Man Separated At Nine Finds Family After 22 Years In Jaipur

Bareilly: In a heartwarming turn of events, Chotan, a man separated from his family at the age of nine, was recently reunited with his parents after 22 years. This emotional reunion took place in Jaipur, where Chotan had been living and working for several years.

In 2003, Chotan, along with his family, travelled to Jammu and Kashmir to work at a brick Kiln. While boarding a bus in the dark, he got separated from his family. Unable to find them, he ended up lost in the unfamiliar area. His parents, Sameer Ahmed and his wife, desperately searched for him, even filing a missing person report at the local police station, but to no avail.

Chotan's life took a challenging turn after the separation. With no support, he took on various odd jobs, including working at teal stalls, However, his life took a positive turn when he met a mason named Chand Mian from Pilibhit. Chan Mian took him in, offering him work and shelter. Though he did not provide formal education, he taught Chotan the craft of masonry, giving him the skills that would support him for years to come.

Despite leading a relatively stable life after meeting Chand Mian, Chotan always longed to reunite with his family. Fate intervened when he moved to Jaipur for work, where he encountered a family from his hometown of Nawabganj. Upon learning about his story, the family was shocked and immediately reached out to Chotan's parents. The news spread like wildfire, and soon, Chotan's parents travelled to Jaipur to find their long-lost son.

The emotional reunion between Chotan and his parents was nothing short of moving, Upon seeing his parents, Chotan instantly recognised them and broke down in tears, overwhelmed by the flood of emotions suppressed for years.

Today, Chotan, married to Naseem Begum from his village, is living a peaceful life with his wife and four children- Aayan, Arsalan, Armaan, and Subhan. He works as a mason, thankful for the support he received from Chand Mian.