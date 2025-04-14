Delhi Assembly Team To Visit Odisha To Study NeVA Implementation

New Delhi: A team led by Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta will soon leave for Odisha to learn and evaluate the successful implementation of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the state.

Odisha Legislative Assembly has gone completely paperless. Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, senior officials of the Assembly and key officials associated with the NeVA project will also be part of the team that will visit Odisha for three days from April 15 to 17. The purpose of the tour is to study the best technical systems, methodology and innovations adopted by Odisha, so that effective implementation of NeVA can be ensured in Delhi Assembly as well. During the recently concluded Budget session, Gupta had announced that Delhi Assembly will become paperless within 100 days. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is likely to release the necessary financial assistance for the NeVA project.

Gupta hoped the visit will accelerate the digital transformation journey of the Delhi Assembly and help establish it as a modern, transparent and technology-enabled legislative body. Upon reaching capital of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, the delegation will call on the Governor and Chief Minister. On April 16, the delegation will participate in a meeting with the NeVA committee and will also meet the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

April 17 will be the last day of the tour during which concluding meetings and detailed discussions will be held with stakeholders associated with NeVA implementation. The Delhi Assembly is working rapidly towards adopting a more transparent, technology-enabled and people-centric legislative process through the accelerated implementation of NeVA. The ambitious NeVA project was implemented to digitize Legislatives Assemblies across the country.