Team Constituted To Study Two Glacial Lakes In Pithoragarh

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has constituted a team of experts to study two of the four highly sensitive glacial lakes in Pithoragarh district. This team will leave on September 20 for the exercise.

There are about 1,200 glacial lakes among the 968 glaciers present in the high Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand, out of which five are categorized as highly sensitive. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has already conducted a study of the Vasudhara glacial lake in Chamoli district.

In 2024, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released a report on the glacial lakes across the country that stated that of almost 1200 glacial lakes in Uttarakhand, 13 were in the category of sensitive and highly sensitive.

The NDMA had called for their monitoring at regular intervals. This had led to the decision to monitor the five highly sensitive ones.

The USDMA had decided to send the team of experts to the two glacial lakes in Pithoragarh in September or October after the reduction in precipitation and the amount of water being high after the monsoon.

Secretary for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, said that preparations have been completed for the study of the two highly sensitive glacial lakes.