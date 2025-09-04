Teachers Sharing Mid-Day Meals With Students Ensures Quality, Cleanliness: Telangana HC

ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Questioning why teachers in government don't share mid-day meals with students, the Telangana High Court observed that following the same will help ensure clean, safe and quality meals.

The court asked the state government to explain the steps being taken to provide food according to prescribed standards in state-run schools, gurukul schools, and residential institutions and directed that details of the items served to students be submitted in the next hearing, which was adjourned to September 19.

The division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by K Akhil Sriguru Teja, challenging the non-implementation of student facilities in schools as per the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Advocate Rikudu Prabhakar for the petitioner alleged that while the government makes assurances on paper and in court, implementation is lacking at the ground level. "In one case, 111 girls fell ill due to contaminated food," he pointed out.