Teachers Sharing Mid-Day Meals With Students Ensures Quality, Cleanliness: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Questioning why teachers in government don't share mid-day meals with students, the Telangana High Court observed that following the same will help ensure clean, safe and quality meals.
The court asked the state government to explain the steps being taken to provide food according to prescribed standards in state-run schools, gurukul schools, and residential institutions and directed that details of the items served to students be submitted in the next hearing, which was adjourned to September 19.
The division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by K Akhil Sriguru Teja, challenging the non-implementation of student facilities in schools as per the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).
Advocate Rikudu Prabhakar for the petitioner alleged that while the government makes assurances on paper and in court, implementation is lacking at the ground level. "In one case, 111 girls fell ill due to contaminated food," he pointed out.
Additional advocate general Mohammed Imran Khan, representing the government, argued that measures are being taken to ensure quality food. "Some unfortunate incidents have occurred. At one school, 111 girl students fell ill due to excessively spicy food, following which the cook responsible was removed immediately. A committee comprising government representatives has been set up to monitor the mid-day meal scheme," he informed the bench.
Intervening at this point, the bench suggested that one of the teachers eating daily with the students could significantly improve monitoring and the quality of food served. "Earlier, even students were involved in cooking, which increased their respect for those who worked. If teachers participate, the standard of food will automatically improve," Chief Justice Singh observed, adding that it was his personal opinion.
However, Khan argued that involving students in cooking might invite criticism for promoting child labour.
