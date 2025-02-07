ETV Bharat / state

Teachers Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault Will Be Fired, Certificates Will Be Cancelled: Tamil Nadu Minister

Tamil Nadu’s Education Minister announced strict action against teachers involved in sexual offences, including dismissal and cancellation of certificates.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 9:17 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday announced that teachers found guilty of sexual assault will be dismissed from service, and their educational certificates will be cancelled.

The minister was speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Government Boys High School in Chrompet, Chennai. As part of the event, sports competitions were held for students, and Minister Poyyamozhi distributed prizes to the winners. He also presented mementoes to former teachers in recognition of their service.

Addressing the gathering, the minister criticised the Union government, stating, “The central government acknowledges that Tamil Nadu’s education system is among the best in the country based on statistics. However, it refuses to allocate the required funds and fails to provide adequate financial support for existing schemes.”

Later, speaking to reporters, the minister highlighted the state’s efforts to address student concerns. “We have introduced the ‘Student Mind’ box in every government school, but students are hesitant to share their fears and experiences. To support them, 800 doctors are providing continuous counselling to government school students,” he said.

Condemning a recent sexual assault case in a government school, he assured strict action. “The incident will be thoroughly investigated, and if found true, severe punishment will be given. We will also cancel the educational certificates of the guilty teachers.”

He further noted that new initiatives are being introduced to ensure teachers and school heads are aware of the challenges students face, preventing such incidents in the future.

Responding to reports of students from Sitthalapakkam Government School falling ill after drinking water on campus, he said, “I have been informed that several students were hospitalised after vomiting and fainting. An investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken.”

Highlighting the state’s educational advancements, he said, “We have introduced a smart board project in primary schools, which is unparalleled in any other state. Additionally, more than 8,000 government schools now have modern laboratories and technological resources have been made available to 40 lakh students.”

Read More:

  1. Telangana Guv seeks report from govt on sexual assault of LKG student
  2. Telangana: Engineering student sexually assaulted by professor
  3. Delhi court's unique sentence to AAP MLA in 2020 student assault case

