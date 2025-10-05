ETV Bharat / state

Teachers In Maharashtra's Nandurbar Prove Walking To School Can Be A Learning Experience

The teachers have introduced 'Payi Payi Padhe' as part of which students walking to school from faraway places recite tables and strengthen their Mathematics.

Walking to school has been made a learning experience for the students by the teachers of Zilla Parishad Primary School at Kallekhet Pada in Akkalkuwa taluka.
Students walk through a forest route while practising mathematical tables (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST

Updated : October 5, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST

Nandurbar: Walking to school has been made a learning experience for the students by the teachers of Zilla Parishad Primary School at Kallekhet Pada in Akkalkuwa taluka.

Several students walk to the school through forests. While this takes up time, the teachers have implemented a unique ‘Payi Payi Padhe’ initiative for the students.

The teachers' initiative is meant to bring students from the most remote areas of Akkalkuwa taluka to the school. Around 260 students school walk three to four kilometres through forest everyday to reach school. The initiative makes the journey time on the winding paths educationally useful.

Many activities have been introduced by the teachers of the school such as teaching direct and reverse multiplication tables from 1 to 30, creating a culture of co-education and creative teaching, improving arithmetic skills and having younger children learn from older ones.

Various groups of students have been formed. A 'padha neta' has been appointed in each group. Groups of students have been formed according to the travel route of the students. While coming to school, the particular group recites the verses in a rhythmic manner.

Walking to school has been made a learning experience for the students by the teachers of Zilla Parishad Primary School at Kallekhet Pada in Akkalkuwa taluka
Students walk to the school holding hands and reciting mathematical tables (ETV Bharat)

Songs, questions and answers are used to practice the verses. Due to this, the speed and accuracy of the students in mathematics has increased. It has also inspired confidence in them. The initiative is a simple and effective experiment that combines education with daily life.

"Some children to the school come from a distance of five to six kilometres. The walk can be tiring and scary especially during monsoon. Therefore, we encouraged the children to recite 'Padhe'", said Rupesh Kumar Nagalgade, a primary teacher.

He said students walking to school were afraid of animals on the way. But now, as they recite their tables, walk confidently while being fully aware that their chants would ward off animals.

Last Updated : October 5, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST

