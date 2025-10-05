ETV Bharat / state

Teachers In Maharashtra's Nandurbar Prove Walking To School Can Be A Learning Experience

Nandurbar: Walking to school has been made a learning experience for the students by the teachers of Zilla Parishad Primary School at Kallekhet Pada in Akkalkuwa taluka.

Several students walk to the school through forests. While this takes up time, the teachers have implemented a unique ‘Payi Payi Padhe’ initiative for the students.

The teachers' initiative is meant to bring students from the most remote areas of Akkalkuwa taluka to the school. Around 260 students school walk three to four kilometres through forest everyday to reach school. The initiative makes the journey time on the winding paths educationally useful.

Many activities have been introduced by the teachers of the school such as teaching direct and reverse multiplication tables from 1 to 30, creating a culture of co-education and creative teaching, improving arithmetic skills and having younger children learn from older ones.