Teachers Must Build The Nation By Shaping Students: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday urged teachers to go beyond their professional duties and focus on moulding students into responsible citizens who can contribute to nation-building. He was speaking at a professional guidance workshop for newly appointed assistant professors, organized at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium here.

"Teachers must use their knowledge to inspire and enlighten students, helping them realise their dreams. While it may not be possible to mentor every student equally, you have the power to transform the lives of a few who can make significant contributions to society," said Shivakumar.

He emphasised the need for teachers to establish meaningful connections with students, likening the bond to that of a devotee and God. "Spend time with your students, understand their aspirations, and communicate the importance of education. Do not limit yourself to teaching for a salary; aim to create achievers," he added.

Shivakumar also called on teachers to move beyond textbook teaching and focus on cultivating critical thinking and leadership qualities in students. "Equip yourself with global knowledge and expand your expertise to deliver education that meets international standards,” he added.

Praising Karnataka’s reputation for quality education, Shivakumar highlighted the state’s over 200 engineering colleges and more than 70 medical colleges. He urged educators to guide students toward diverse career opportunities while instilling values and moral education to help them navigate modern challenges like social media distractions.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening higher education and supporting teachers in their mission. "Our department is focused on creating an environment that enables educators to bring out the best in students. Teachers play a crucial role in nation-building, and we are working to empower you with the tools and resources needed to achieve this goal," said Dr. Sudhakar.

He further encouraged educators to help students pursue global opportunities and assured them of the government's dedication to providing advanced training and professional development. "Our vision is to make Karnataka a hub of academic excellence by ensuring that every student receives quality education and proper guidance," he added.

Shivakumar concluded by sharing personal anecdotes from his student life and the challenges he faced in completing his education. He urged teachers to support students in recognising their potential, saying, "Students possess immense talent, and it is your responsibility to guide them toward success. Help them understand their strengths and embrace their cultural roots."

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to fostering an education system that prioritises the holistic development of students while empowering teachers to act as change-makers in society.