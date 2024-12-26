Teachers Have Important Role To Play Despite Advent Of AI: RSS Chief

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said teachers will continue to play a very important role in the 21st century even in an era of Artificial Intelligence.

The present generation is exposed to a lot of knowledge because of technology, but teachers can transform lives, he said, speaking at an event on the occasion of the 70th foundation day of Somalvar Education Society here.

"Seeing and observing is learning. We can get information through reading and listening....How to use information you possess is learnt from seeing and observing," Bhagwat said.

"Teachers have the power to transform lives.....technology comes and goes....with intelligence becoming artificial, the role of teachers and education has become important," he said. The RSS chief also recalled Mahatma Gandhi's dictum that science without ethics is a sin.

Technology is important and its advancement will help humans to work faster and be precise, but it has to be used effectively, Bhagwat further said. "When we teach, we also learn. Every student is different," he said, adding that if information is all one needs, there is Google, but for teaching, teachers are indispensable.

Sometimes falsehood is spread in the guise of knowledge, and distorted facts are peddled under the garb of history, he said, adding that knowledge has to be scrutinized and then imbibed.