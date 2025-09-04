Teachers From Sonepat And Chandigarh To Get National Award For Imparting Lessons On Values Of Life, Importance Of Time

Sonepat/Chandigarh: Sunita Dhul, a teacher at PM Shri Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sonepat has trained around 14,000 students the nuances of first aid and life saving skills in the last 29 years.

Her hard work and zeal to teach her students discipline and values of life has earned her the National Teachers' Award, which will be presented to her by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday. Sunita is a National Master Trainer and has been instrumental in improving the standard of teaching in her school.

She teaches her students to value time and utilise it properly to enhance productivity. She has come up with a unique time table for her students which has helped them perform better in academics and extra-curricular activities.

Sunita organises exhibitions for her students and has been a master trainer of Permanent Resource Group and State Resource Group since 2019. She has been training students through collective learning and experimental methods and has been guiding them since 2020 as a resource group member of FLN.

Sunita also actively engages with her students and tries to resolve their issues. Since 2022, she has been working to promote social, cultural, moral and national values ​​among children as the district cultural coordinator.

Sunita Dhul with NSS volunteers (ETV Bharat)

Sunita said her husband Pawan Kumar is the general manager of a private company in Noida. "I served as a teacher and principal in private educational institutions from 1996 to 2013 with my husband's assistance. In 2014, I was appointed at the Government Senior Secondary School at Makharoli, Panipat Division".

Sunita has two children. Her son Adhyayan works at a private company in Australia while daughter Vanshika is pursuing B Sc Psychology (Honours) from Ashoka University.

Similarly, Praveen Kumari, a TGT (Social Science) at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary, Sector 20 B, Chandigarh will receive the coveted award from the President On Friday.

Sunita Dhul with her students (ETV Bharat)

Praveen is known for her online content and 100 per cent Board results. Praveen has been working in the school since 2010 and her students love her because of her unique teaching techniques. Praveen runs two podcasts and a YouTube channel, featuring interviews, moral stories, and thought-provoking texts.

She has prepared and uploaded more than 150 educational materials on national platforms like Diksha, PM Vidya, Kishore Manch and DTH Chandigarh. Her husband Rajnish Kumar is a pharmaceutical businessman and their son Parth is pursuing B Tech, while daughter Prachi studies in Class IX at Air Force School.

Principal Seema Chaudhary, School Counselor Monika, Punjabi Teacher Sunita Kumari, all teachers and staff of the school congratulated Praveen for the award.

Praveen said her objective is to prepare her students for every challenge in life. "Even today there are some girls who do not come forward to air their grievances because of fear. I try to make such girls so capable that they can take decisions for themselves. Several of my students have joined Chandigarh Police and the Indian Army. I am proud of them," she said.