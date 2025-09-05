Teachers' Day Special: Andhra Aspirants Who Overcame Odds To Inspire Next Generation Of Educators

ETV Bharat / state

Kurnool: The inspiring journey of several meritorious students who have made a mark, overcoming immense challenges to turn their dreams of becoming teachers into a reality, becomes a topic of discussion.

They carved out a name for themselves by sheer hard work, grit and determination as dedicated educators. From government schools to the Mega DSC exam, they have not only made names but are also now poised to inspire the next generation of students in their villages.

They view their success as not just theirs and see it as also the fruit of the struggles of their parents, the guidance of their teachers, and their own discipline.



The inspiring journey of Hosur brothers

Brothers V. Nagaraju and Sampath Kumar from Hosur, Pathikonda mandal, lost their father early. Their mother, Adilakshmi, raised them painstakingly. Hampaiah, a teacher, guided them, and now, both brothers have become successful in the Mega DSC.

“Children from poor families only need the right direction. Once they get that, they will surely succeed. That is why, from the day we entered this field, we decided to focus on the progress of poor children,” they said.



Sons of Kurnool farmers who found their calling

At Kappatralla, Krishna and Rangamma raised their two sons, Ramanjaneyulu and Ramanaidu, with earnings from farming and stone-pelting work. Both completed TTC and struggled for jobs for six years. When the Mega DSC was announced, they rented a room in Kurnool and studied 14 hours a day.

Their efforts bore fruit as Ramanjaneyulu scored 84.64 merit, while Ramanaidu achieved 88.25 merit. Now, both await their appointment letters. “We will adopt innovative methods in teaching,” they said with confidence.

Twins script success stories