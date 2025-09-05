Teachers' Day Special: Andhra Aspirants Who Overcame Odds To Inspire Next Generation Of Educators

From government schools to the Mega DSC exam, their success inspires the next generation of students in their villages.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST
Kurnool: The inspiring journey of several meritorious students who have made a mark, overcoming immense challenges to turn their dreams of becoming teachers into a reality, becomes a topic of discussion.
They carved out a name for themselves by sheer hard work, grit and determination as dedicated educators. From government schools to the Mega DSC exam, they have not only made names but are also now poised to inspire the next generation of students in their villages.
They view their success as not just theirs and see it as also the fruit of the struggles of their parents, the guidance of their teachers, and their own discipline.
The inspiring journey of Hosur brothers
Brothers V. Nagaraju and Sampath Kumar from Hosur, Pathikonda mandal, lost their father early. Their mother, Adilakshmi, raised them painstakingly. Hampaiah, a teacher, guided them, and now, both brothers have become successful in the Mega DSC.
“Children from poor families only need the right direction. Once they get that, they will surely succeed. That is why, from the day we entered this field, we decided to focus on the progress of poor children,” they said.
Sons of Kurnool farmers who found their calling
At Kappatralla, Krishna and Rangamma raised their two sons, Ramanjaneyulu and Ramanaidu, with earnings from farming and stone-pelting work. Both completed TTC and struggled for jobs for six years. When the Mega DSC was announced, they rented a room in Kurnool and studied 14 hours a day.
Their efforts bore fruit as Ramanjaneyulu scored 84.64 merit, while Ramanaidu achieved 88.25 merit. Now, both await their appointment letters. “We will adopt innovative methods in teaching,” they said with confidence.
Twins script success stories
Born on the same day, V. Ravi Teja and V. Vishnuvardhan from Gudur Nagar Panchayat also got selected on the same day. Their father works as a carpenter, while their mother Saraswati serves as an ASHA activist. Determined to enter the teaching profession, both pursued TTC and B.Ed., working in private schools while preparing for DSC.
Studying 12 hours a day and clearing each other’s doubts, they finally cracked the SGT category. “The secret of our success is simple: the will to achieve and the strength of hard work. This is what we want to pass on to our future students,” they said.
Overcoming hardships together
In Devanakonda, labourers Narasimhu and Rajamma worked in fields and as daily wage workers to educate their sons Karthik and Madhu. After six years of preparation, their persistence paid off.
In the latest results, Madhu scored 85 merit and Karthik scored 77.05 merit, securing SGT jobs. “We always believed that education removes difficulties. Now, we want to share this same belief with the next generation,” the brothers said.
Games that brought jobs
From Hosur, Pattikonda mandal, Banagani Sivakumar completed his BPED in 2014-15 and worked hard for eight years to secure a teaching job. His younger brother Rajasekhar, who pursued an open degree and completed BPED and MPED, narrowly missed success in the 2018 DSC.
Determined to succeed, he prepared at home this time and scored 82 merit. “We have proved that sports bring both health and jobs. We want to instil the same values in our students,” both brothers said proudly.
On this Teachers’ Day, the stories of these brothers stand as proof that determination, guidance, and hard work can transform lives.
