Rs 1700 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 5, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST

By Chandan Bhattacharya Ranchi: A look at Malti Kumari would confuse any person passing by the UPG Primary School in Chandra Toli, a remote village in Angara block of Ranchi district in Jharkhand. As per official records, she is the headmistress of the school, but for the 35 students enrolled from class one to five, she is the cook, caretaker and sole teacher. Her daily routine starts with cooking Mid Day Meal (MDM) for the students, washing utensils and then teaching. “I spend more time cooking for the children. For that, I manage to arrange rice and lentils that too from my own salary which reaches me once in many months. No money is granted for eggs and vegetables,” says the teacher who alleges that government claims of providing nutritious food is on paper only. “If I have to buy oil, spices, vegetables from my own pocket, how will I manage my own house?" she questions. In A Remote Jharkhand Village How One Teacher Shuffles Role As Headmistress, Cook & Caregiver (ETV Bharat) A para teacher, Malti gets Rs 1700 salary, which remains pending for months. “This much money can neither run the house nor the children's education,” says Malti, whose husband died a long time back and she runs her family with two of her children. She does not even get a widow pension because she is employed as a teacher. “Every day I face a dilemma whether to run my house or the school? Should I teach my children or shape the future of the children of the village?,” says Malti, informing that recently a cook has been assigned to take care of MDM but for her, it is a temporary solution. “The real responsibility lies with the education department which needs to look into the problems we face in this remote village,” Malti vents out.