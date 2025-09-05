Rs 1700 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker
While Teachers’ Day is celebrated with flowers and speeches in cities, a teacher in Jharkhand village, redefines the day balancing teaching and cooking amid apathy.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST
By Chandan Bhattacharya
Ranchi: A look at Malti Kumari would confuse any person passing by the UPG Primary School in Chandra Toli, a remote village in Angara block of Ranchi district in Jharkhand. As per official records, she is the headmistress of the school, but for the 35 students enrolled from class one to five, she is the cook, caretaker and sole teacher.
Her daily routine starts with cooking Mid Day Meal (MDM) for the students, washing utensils and then teaching. “I spend more time cooking for the children. For that, I manage to arrange rice and lentils that too from my own salary which reaches me once in many months. No money is granted for eggs and vegetables,” says the teacher who alleges that government claims of providing nutritious food is on paper only. “If I have to buy oil, spices, vegetables from my own pocket, how will I manage my own house?" she questions.
A para teacher, Malti gets Rs 1700 salary, which remains pending for months. “This much money can neither run the house nor the children's education,” says Malti, whose husband died a long time back and she runs her family with two of her children.
She does not even get a widow pension because she is employed as a teacher. “Every day I face a dilemma whether to run my house or the school? Should I teach my children or shape the future of the children of the village?,” says Malti, informing that recently a cook has been assigned to take care of MDM but for her, it is a temporary solution. “The real responsibility lies with the education department which needs to look into the problems we face in this remote village,” Malti vents out.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, some school children complained that they are deprived of education as the teacher goes to the kitchen to cook MDM. “Most of the time, our classes remain empty as the teacher gets busy in cooking or cleaning utensils,” they say in unison.
Established in 2006, the school lacks basic facilities. A water tank was installed for the children, but it was damaged in a recent storm. But neither has it been repaired nor the hand pump within the premises supplies clean water.
Breaking down while speaking to ETV Bharat, Malti Kumari says she does not fear any action against her for speaking to the media. “I would rather be happy that if my opinion on the state of affairs here is shared and some change takes place, it will be immensely beneficial for the children. And who do I fear? I do not get a timely salary nor any support from the government,” she says as tears roll down her cheeks. “If the administration is serious about the education and nutrition of children, it must first ensure a timely salary to teachers and a budget for a MDM.
Ask her what materials are supplied to cook the MDM, and Malti says only rice, potatoes and turmeric. “Pulses are rarely seen. Somehow potatoes and rice are boiled and fed to the children. Neither is there any taste, nor nutrition,” says the teacher who continues to teach despite so many hurdles.
On being questioned, District Education Officer Vinay Kumar said that he will look into the matter. “I will pursue the matter and if there is any error on the part of the government, an investigation will be launched and action taken against erring officials,” he assured..
At a time when the government is making tall claims about CM Utkrishta Vidyalayas, a reality check reflected the bitter truth as to how teachers and students in most rural schools are victims of neglect. The story of Malti Kumari is not one of its kind. There are hundreds of teachers who battle it out like Malti but continue to teach students.
Read More