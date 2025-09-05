ETV Bharat / state

Teachers Day' 2025: Punjab Teacher Promotes Cultural Heritage Through Music

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, ETV Bharat lauds the efforts of Karamjit Singh Grewal, who teaches students about cultural unity through songs.

Teachers Day' 2025: Punjab Teacher Promotes Cultural Heritage Through Music
Karamjit Singh Grewal has been recognised at state and national levels (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST

3 Min Read

Ludhiana: In a unique style of teaching India's cultural heritage and developing linguistic skills through music, Karamjit Singh Grewal, a teacher from Punjab has composed children's songs in 10 Indian languages. His initiative has earned him national and state-level recognitions and made him a favourite among his students.

Grewal, who works at Kheri Jhamedi Government High School in Ludhiana, promotes India's cultural heritage and unity through music. For him, language is a gateway into someone's culture and even though children may not understand all words, by singing songs of other languages, they start appreciating those.

Teachers Day' 2025: Punjab Teacher Promotes Cultural Heritage Through Music
Karamjit Singh Grewals's book (ETV Bharat)

Karamjit Grewal's Teaching Career

Starting his journey after completing the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) course in 1996, Grewal, a resident of Lalto Kalan village in Ludhiana, had a passion for music and composition since the beginning. Overall, he has made a significant contribution towards promoting Punjabi language. His first book earned him the National Best Children's Book Award in 2005.

His Works

Grewal has played a significant role in imparting education in an uncommon way. Some of the songs are namely 'Khadke School Manna Aa', 'Phula Wali Kaapi', 'Padan Wali Daiai', 'Jahaan De Jhoote', 'Disha Kirat De Baano Pujari', 'Dharti Di Pukar', 'Gaaye Geet', 'Pyare Bachio' and 'Nai Soch'. He has composed children's songs in 10 languages,​​including Tamil, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Konkani, Dogri, Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Bengali and Assamese.

"I have always learnt from my Guru that unless you yourself become friends with the children, become their fathers and brothers and then educate them, there is no impact on them," he said.

Teachers Day' 2025: Punjab Teacher Promotes Cultural Heritage Through Music
Karamjit Singh Grewal received awards from former PM and President (ETV Bharat)

Grewal said he has always tried educating children through songs. With this, they not only learn but also appreciate other languages, he added.

His songs and videos are uploaded on social media, where he has 24,000 followers, and gets millions of views. So far, he has uploaded more than 1200 videos online.

National and State Recognitions

Grewal has received many awards at the national and state levels for his unique teaching methodologies. The host of awards in his room are a testimony to his hard work.

Grewal has received awards from the Chief Minister, Governor and education minister. Also, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and President Pranab Mukherjee had felicitated him.

Promoting Punjabi Language

"My goal is to promote Punjabi language because our generation is moving away from their mother tongue. Punjabi is taught as a subject in the private English-medium schools but in later classes. Knowledge in one's mother tongue is very important to form the foundation of the child," he said.

Teachers Day' 2025: Punjab Teacher Promotes Cultural Heritage Through Music
CM Bhagwant Mann awarding Grewal (ETV Bharat)

Apart from nurturing linguistic, Grewal has videos on social science and mathematics. Among this, the 'Mathematical Mountains' video is very popular among children. His alphabet videos was rewarded by the American India Foundation Trust. There are also videos of Ura-Eda Punjabi song being taught to children in a melodious manner.

Message on Teachers' Day

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Grewal's message to the children is that singing helps to gain and share knowledge that stays with you for a lifetime.

Grewal has not restricted himself to his own school but goes to various platforms as a motivational speaker and organises camps in other schools.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARAMJIT SINGH GREWALTEACHERS DAYTEACHERS DAY 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.