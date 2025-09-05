Teachers Day' 2025: Punjab Teacher Promotes Cultural Heritage Through Music

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, ETV Bharat lauds the efforts of Karamjit Singh Grewal, who teaches students about cultural unity through songs.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST
Ludhiana: In a unique style of teaching India's cultural heritage and developing linguistic skills through music, Karamjit Singh Grewal, a teacher from Punjab has composed children's songs in 10 Indian languages. His initiative has earned him national and state-level recognitions and made him a favourite among his students.
Grewal, who works at Kheri Jhamedi Government High School in Ludhiana, promotes India's cultural heritage and unity through music. For him, language is a gateway into someone's culture and even though children may not understand all words, by singing songs of other languages, they start appreciating those.
Karamjit Grewal's Teaching Career
Starting his journey after completing the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) course in 1996, Grewal, a resident of Lalto Kalan village in Ludhiana, had a passion for music and composition since the beginning. Overall, he has made a significant contribution towards promoting Punjabi language. His first book earned him the National Best Children's Book Award in 2005.
His Works
Grewal has played a significant role in imparting education in an uncommon way. Some of the songs are namely 'Khadke School Manna Aa', 'Phula Wali Kaapi', 'Padan Wali Daiai', 'Jahaan De Jhoote', 'Disha Kirat De Baano Pujari', 'Dharti Di Pukar', 'Gaaye Geet', 'Pyare Bachio' and 'Nai Soch'. He has composed children's songs in 10 languages,including Tamil, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Konkani, Dogri, Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Bengali and Assamese.
"I have always learnt from my Guru that unless you yourself become friends with the children, become their fathers and brothers and then educate them, there is no impact on them," he said.
Grewal said he has always tried educating children through songs. With this, they not only learn but also appreciate other languages, he added.
His songs and videos are uploaded on social media, where he has 24,000 followers, and gets millions of views. So far, he has uploaded more than 1200 videos online.
National and State Recognitions
Grewal has received many awards at the national and state levels for his unique teaching methodologies. The host of awards in his room are a testimony to his hard work.
Grewal has received awards from the Chief Minister, Governor and education minister. Also, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and President Pranab Mukherjee had felicitated him.
Promoting Punjabi Language
"My goal is to promote Punjabi language because our generation is moving away from their mother tongue. Punjabi is taught as a subject in the private English-medium schools but in later classes. Knowledge in one's mother tongue is very important to form the foundation of the child," he said.
Apart from nurturing linguistic, Grewal has videos on social science and mathematics. Among this, the 'Mathematical Mountains' video is very popular among children. His alphabet videos was rewarded by the American India Foundation Trust. There are also videos of Ura-Eda Punjabi song being taught to children in a melodious manner.
Message on Teachers' Day
On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Grewal's message to the children is that singing helps to gain and share knowledge that stays with you for a lifetime.
Grewal has not restricted himself to his own school but goes to various platforms as a motivational speaker and organises camps in other schools.