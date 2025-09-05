Teachers Day' 2025: Punjab Teacher Promotes Cultural Heritage Through Music

ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana: In a unique style of teaching India's cultural heritage and developing linguistic skills through music, Karamjit Singh Grewal, a teacher from Punjab has composed children's songs in 10 Indian languages. His initiative has earned him national and state-level recognitions and made him a favourite among his students.

Grewal, who works at Kheri Jhamedi Government High School in Ludhiana, promotes India's cultural heritage and unity through music. For him, language is a gateway into someone's culture and even though children may not understand all words, by singing songs of other languages, they start appreciating those.

Karamjit Singh Grewals's book (ETV Bharat)

Karamjit Grewal's Teaching Career

Starting his journey after completing the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) course in 1996, Grewal, a resident of Lalto Kalan village in Ludhiana, had a passion for music and composition since the beginning. Overall, he has made a significant contribution towards promoting Punjabi language. His first book earned him the National Best Children's Book Award in 2005.

His Works

Grewal has played a significant role in imparting education in an uncommon way. Some of the songs are namely 'Khadke School Manna Aa', 'Phula Wali Kaapi', 'Padan Wali Daiai', 'Jahaan De Jhoote', 'Disha Kirat De Baano Pujari', 'Dharti Di Pukar', 'Gaaye Geet', 'Pyare Bachio' and 'Nai Soch'. He has composed children's songs in 10 languages,​​including Tamil, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Konkani, Dogri, Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Bengali and Assamese.

"I have always learnt from my Guru that unless you yourself become friends with the children, become their fathers and brothers and then educate them, there is no impact on them," he said.