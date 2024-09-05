ETV Bharat / state

Teachers' Day 2024: Drunk Teacher Suspended For Cutting Off Student's Braid; Video Goes Viral

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

The Tribal Welfare Department has ordered an inquiry after a government school teacher in Ratlam was accused of cutting of a student's hair and threatening her. Also, the teacher has been suspended.

Teacher accused of cutting of student's hair (ETV Bharat Photo)

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A government school teacher has been suspended for cutting off a student's braid in an inebriated condition in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Thursday. The move came on a day when Teachers' Day is being celebrated across the state.

In a video that went viral on social media, the teacher is seen 'swaying' with scissors in his hand while a girl stands beside him crying loudly. The incident took place in Semalkheda government school in Semalkheda village of Ratoti tehsil on Wednesday.

Veer Singh Maida, assistant teacher, has been accused of coming to school drunk, cutting off the student's hair and threatening her. After the matter came to light, assistant commissioner, Tribal Welfare Department, Ranjana Singh has suspended the teacher and ordered an investigation into the matter.

The cluster principal and a probe team have reached the school to investigate the matter. The inspection team officials have also recorded statements and spoke to the students about the teacher.

The department officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the viral video. In the suspension order, which was issued today, the teacher has been accused of behaving indecently with a student and using abusive language.

The teacher however has gone on leave ever since the incident surfaced.

