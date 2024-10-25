Teachers AWOL, So Students Conduct Their Own Exam in Uttarakhand School

Tehri: In the latest twist in Uttarakhand’s education saga, students at Nelda Junior High School in Tehri district of Chhattisgarh were left with no choice but to conduct their own exam.

When no teachers showed up to supervise the test, the resourceful students took matters into their own hands, distributing question papers and answer sheets, completing the exam, and heading home all by themselves. This surprising event has sparked outrage among parents and sent shockwaves through the education department.

Teachers went AWOL and students rose to the occasion (ETV Bharat)

DIY Exam Time

The incident took place in Nelda village in the Jakhnidhar block of Tehri. Nelda Junior High School, which is open to students from Grade 6 to 8, was supposed to hold its math and art exams for 18 students on Wednesday. But when both the teachers failed to show up, the students, rather than waiting around, decided to take charge. They distributed the materials and after dutifully finishing the papers, turned them in and left.

Missing Teachers

The two teachers in charge were headmaster Pramod Rawat and teacher Biroo Devi. Both were nowhere to be found. Rawat later claimed he was unwell and had gone to visit the hospital. Meanwhile, Biroo Devi was reportedly transferred to Nelda from the school in Samangaon but is still working for her former employer. This left the students entirely unsupervised during their half-yearly exams.

Local Leaders Demand Action: Nalda’s village head expressed disappointment over the incident.

'It’s unfortunate that even with two teachers assigned to the school, students had to conduct their exam alone. This situation raises serious questions about the functioning of the education department. Strict action is needed.'

Manohar Lal, Head - Gram Panchayat, Nelda Education Department Steps In: Jakhanidhar’s Block Education Officer has called for a retest and demanded explanations from the absent teachers. 'We were informed that no teachers were present at the school. Although a teacher from a nearby primary school was sent to Nelda, they too failed to conduct the exam. We have requested explanations from all involved and will ensure the exam is conducted again.' Monika Bam, Block Education Officer, Jakhnidhar District Education Officer V.K. Dhoundiyal also addressed the incident. 'This matter has come to my attention. If this really happened, it’s a serious lapse, and we will investigate it thoroughly.' District Education Officer V.K. Dhaundiyal

With students effectively running their own exams, the episode highlights the ongoing challenges facing Uttarakhand’s education system. While the situation sparked plenty of unintended humour, it also points to larger issues that need urgent attention.