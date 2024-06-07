Teacher Recruitment Scam Surfaces in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur; Five Arrested

Police arrest five men in connection with a teacher recruitment scam in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur (ETV Bharat)

Kanpur: Police on Thursday arrested five people in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, an official said.

DCP Central RS Gautam said that the accused were arrested on the basis of a complaint by the District school inspector Kanpur. The accused have been identified as Shivam Vishwakarma, Lalji Singh, Dinesh Kumar Pandey, Abhinav Tripathi and Vivek Dwivedi. Five mobile phones and Rs 11500 cash have also been recovered from them, police said. The accused police said, got nine people recruited in government inter colleges on the basis of forged appointment letters.

DCP Central RS Gautam said that the fraudsters had created a fake email ID similar to the authorized email ID of Directorate of Education Selection Board. Through the fake email ID, appointment letters of nine people were sent to the District School Inspector Kanpur Nagar including the teacher recruitment selection panel as per police. The nine persons were even deployed in various inter colleges on the basis of these forged appointment letters. Police said that an interstate gang is involved in the fake recruitment scam. The gang charges a huge amounts of money from job aspirants to get them appointed in various departments through the forged documents.

District school inspector had complained about the fraud to the police after which the Police, surveillance team and SIT investigated the case together. On Thursday, Colonelganj police exposed the fraud with the arrest of five accused in the case.

DCP Central said that on the basis of suspicion, the Board of Secondary Education conducted a preliminary investigation of the case and later forwarded the case to the police. Further investigation into the case is going on.