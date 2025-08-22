ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Bludgeoned To Death Over Parking Dispute In Varanasi, Three Held

Varanasi: A 48-year-old man was brutally murdered allegedly by his neighbour following a dispute over parking in an apartment complex under Bhelupur police station area limits on Thursday night, police said.

According to police, deceased Praveen Jha, a private school teacher, lived in Matri Chaya Apartments, Kabir Nagar. The accused, identified as Adarsh, also lived in the same building. Police said that the two often argued over the parking space, but Thursday night's altercation escalated into violence, leading to death of the teacher.

Adarsh, along with two accomplices, allegedly attacked Jha with an iron rod and later struck him with a brick. While the teacher succumbed to his injuries on the spot, the accused fled immediately after the incident, police said.

Following the incident, as soon as information was received, Bhelupur police, along with Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gaurav Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Saravannan T, rushed to the spot. The deceased was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt.