Teacher held for shooting videos of women in washroom at industrial fair in Nagpur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

A school teacher in Nagpur was arrested for allegedly shooting videos of women using the washroom on his mobile phone through a window at an industrial expo here. The accused has been identified as Mangesh Vinayakrao Khapre, a resident of Kasarpura.

Nagpur: Police have arrested a school teacher for allegedly shooting videos of women using the washroom at an industrial expo in Maharashtra's Nagpur city where they had come to participate in the event, officials said. The accused, identified as Mangesh Vinayakrao Khapre (37), a resident of Kasarpura in Nagpur, had been discreetly recording videos on his mobile phone of women through a window of the washroom, the officials said on Tuesday.

The three-day industrial expo, 'Advantage Vidarbha', was organised on the Nagpur university campus in Ambazari and it concluded on Monday. A woman reported the incident to organisers and the police conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of the accused. Khapre, an art teacher at a prestigious private school, was enlisted to design the festival gate, police officials said.

Ambazari police station inspector Vinayak Golhe and his team scanned CCTV footage of the premises and zeroed-in on the teacher. The investigation revealed he had been present on the campus for the past few days preparing for the event. He was immediately arrested and his mobile phone seized, said the officials.

The accused was produced in a local court which granted him bail on Tuesday, they added. Upon examination of the phone, it was found that Khapre had recorded videos of nearly a dozen women over the previous three days and deleted some of the clips, the officials said, adding the teacher may be battling mental health issues.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. It also came to light that Khapre has a history of recording videos of women in public toilets. Nearly 30 such videos were found in his mobile phone and they were recorded since 2022, the officials said.

