ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Held For Sexual Harassment Of 14-Year-Old Student In Thane District

A 14-year-old girl accused her teacher of allegedly touching her inappropriately besides passing lewd comments in school.

A 14-year-old girl accused her teacher of allegedly touching her inappropriately besides passing lewd comments in school.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 9:53 AM IST

Thane: A teacher from a private English medium school in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old female student, police said on Friday.

Accused Naveen Ramchandra Nair (42), who teaches in a school in the Badlapur area, had allegedly been harassing the teenager since October last year, said an official. Nair allegedly touched the girl inappropriately while she was writing her exams, in dance classes and during the distribution of the costume for an event, besides passing lewd comments, said the official citing the FIR.

The minor initially put up with the harassment but when Nair did not stop, she shared her ordeal with her mother, who approached the police on Thursday. Nair was then arrested.

The teacher has been booked for sexual harassment and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. District Child Welfare Officer Ramkrishna Reddy said the authorities ensured that swift action was taken against the teacher.

Thane: A teacher from a private English medium school in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old female student, police said on Friday.

Accused Naveen Ramchandra Nair (42), who teaches in a school in the Badlapur area, had allegedly been harassing the teenager since October last year, said an official. Nair allegedly touched the girl inappropriately while she was writing her exams, in dance classes and during the distribution of the costume for an event, besides passing lewd comments, said the official citing the FIR.

The minor initially put up with the harassment but when Nair did not stop, she shared her ordeal with her mother, who approached the police on Thursday. Nair was then arrested.

The teacher has been booked for sexual harassment and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. District Child Welfare Officer Ramkrishna Reddy said the authorities ensured that swift action was taken against the teacher.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THANE TEACHER SEXUAL HARASSMENTMINOR SEXUALLY HARASSED IN SCHOOLTEACHER HELD FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.