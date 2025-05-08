Teacher Fulfills Her Promise with a Dream Flight for Students

Mahabubabad/Khammam: Teachers often promise their students with rewards for good performance. Here is a teacher from Telangana who turned that promise into a real-life experience.

Lavanya Kumari, a Social Science teacher formerly at Chintapalli ZP High School in Sirolu Mandal, Mahabubabad district, had promised to the students: “Score more than 500 marks in your Class 10 exams, and I’ll take you on a plane ride.”

True to her word, she fulfilled that promise, not with words, but with wings.

Now posted at Kusumanchi Government Junior College in Khammam district, Lavanya kept track of her former students’ performance. When the Class 10 results were declared recently, three of her students rose to the occasion:

G. Pooja scored 557 marks; V. Maheshwari scored 546 marks and P. Lakshmi Prasanna scored 521 marks in their Class X exams.

Keeping her promise, Lavanya Kumari took all three girls on a flight from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Gannavaram in Andhra Pradesh, all at her own expense. The journey didn’t end there. She treated them to a tour of Vijayawada city and brought them back home by train.

For the three girls, the experience of flying for the first time was nothing short of magical. Their eyes lit up with joy, and their hearts filled with gratitude, a memory they will cherish for a lifetime. The heartwarming gesture from the teacher not only rewarded academic excellence but also proved that teachers can be true life-changers, giving wings to the dreams of their students.