Teacher Cuts Off Hair Of A Girl For Not Making Twin Braids In Gujarat, Probe Launched

Kheda: A teacher of a primary school in Mahudha area of Gujarat's Kheda district has sparked outrage after she cut off the hair of a girl for not making twin braids. The parents of the student have demanded strict action against the teacher, who has submitted an apology letter to the principal.

Amid escalating tension, the Taluka Primary Education (TPE) officer reached the school on Thursday and launched an investigation. However, the teacher was absent citing her mother's ill health. The TPE officer will submit a detailed report on the incident to the education department.

The incident occurred during the morning prayer at the Mahudhani Primary Girls School on July 1. The accused teacher, Sangeetaben Patel, reportedly got angry at a student for not heeding to the instructions of coming to school in twin braids and cut off her hair in front of the class. Upon returning home, the student informed her parents after which, the latter reached the school to complain against the teacher.

School principal Ketan Patel said a regular checking is done during morning prayer as part of hygiene and cleanliness of the students. "The teacher has written an apology letter to us. The next day, she apologised in front of the parents and assured that such an incident will not happen again. We have informed TPE. The teacher's mistake is serious but her mother is ill so she has gone on leave," the principal said.

Meanwhile the TPE officer in-charge Neeraj Patel said that the principal informed about the incident over phone this morning. "I have also received a call from the head office in this regard. We will investigate and a report will be submitted to the headquarters. The matter is serious and necessary action will be taken as per the instructions from the headquarters," TPE officer said.