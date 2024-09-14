Kerala Shocker: Teacher Bitten By Snake During Onam Celebrations in Nileshwar

Kasaragod: Locals beat a snake to death after it bit a teacher inside a classroom in Nileshwar on Friday during Onam celebrations. According to officials, the teacher, P Vidya of Raja’s High School, was rushed to the Kanhangad District Hospital after being bitten and is currently undergoing treatment there.

The snake was non-venomous and did not cause any major physical ailments to Vidya, hospital authorities said. She will be released soon as there is no cause for concern, said one of the doctors treating her.

On Thursday morning, Vidya was sitting on top of one of the desks in the classroom when the snake arrived from nowhere and bit her leg. Shocked, she turned around to see a snake and attacked it with a stick out of fear. She ran and washed her foot with fresh water following which she was taken to the hospital.

The children got scared and Onam celebrations were halted for some time because everyone considered it to be a poisonous snake. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief when the doctors at the hospital confirmed the snake to be non-poisonous.

"She was teaching students from standard VIII, section B when the incident took place. We were initially scared but relieved to hear that the snake did not cause any major harm," a colleague said, on the condition of anonymity. Doctors, however have kept Vidya under a 24-hour observation.

"We are sending her blood samples for testing every one hour. We have instructed her not to walk even if there is no pain," a doctor from the hospital said. Kala, the headmistress of the school wished for her speedy recovery.