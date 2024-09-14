ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Shocker: Teacher Bitten By Snake During Onam Celebrations in Nileshwar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

The incident took place on Friday morning while Ms Vidya was attending an Onam programme inside a classroom. After being bitten by the snake, she was immediately rushed to the Kanhangad District Hospital, where medical examinations confirmed that the snake was non-venomous. Hospital authorities assured that her condition was stable and there was no cause for concern.

The incident took place on Friday morning
Representative Photo (Pexel)

Kasaragod: Locals beat a snake to death after it bit a teacher inside a classroom in Nileshwar on Friday during Onam celebrations. According to officials, the teacher, P Vidya of Raja’s High School, was rushed to the Kanhangad District Hospital after being bitten and is currently undergoing treatment there.

The snake was non-venomous and did not cause any major physical ailments to Vidya, hospital authorities said. She will be released soon as there is no cause for concern, said one of the doctors treating her.

On Thursday morning, Vidya was sitting on top of one of the desks in the classroom when the snake arrived from nowhere and bit her leg. Shocked, she turned around to see a snake and attacked it with a stick out of fear. She ran and washed her foot with fresh water following which she was taken to the hospital.

The children got scared and Onam celebrations were halted for some time because everyone considered it to be a poisonous snake. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief when the doctors at the hospital confirmed the snake to be non-poisonous.

"She was teaching students from standard VIII, section B when the incident took place. We were initially scared but relieved to hear that the snake did not cause any major harm," a colleague said, on the condition of anonymity. Doctors, however have kept Vidya under a 24-hour observation.

"We are sending her blood samples for testing every one hour. We have instructed her not to walk even if there is no pain," a doctor from the hospital said. Kala, the headmistress of the school wished for her speedy recovery.

Read More:

  1. YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrives At ED Office In Lucknow For Questioning In Snake Venom Case
  2. Hyderabad: Police Arrest Inebriated Women For Throwing Snake, Smashing Beer Bottle At Conductor

Kasaragod: Locals beat a snake to death after it bit a teacher inside a classroom in Nileshwar on Friday during Onam celebrations. According to officials, the teacher, P Vidya of Raja’s High School, was rushed to the Kanhangad District Hospital after being bitten and is currently undergoing treatment there.

The snake was non-venomous and did not cause any major physical ailments to Vidya, hospital authorities said. She will be released soon as there is no cause for concern, said one of the doctors treating her.

On Thursday morning, Vidya was sitting on top of one of the desks in the classroom when the snake arrived from nowhere and bit her leg. Shocked, she turned around to see a snake and attacked it with a stick out of fear. She ran and washed her foot with fresh water following which she was taken to the hospital.

The children got scared and Onam celebrations were halted for some time because everyone considered it to be a poisonous snake. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief when the doctors at the hospital confirmed the snake to be non-poisonous.

"She was teaching students from standard VIII, section B when the incident took place. We were initially scared but relieved to hear that the snake did not cause any major harm," a colleague said, on the condition of anonymity. Doctors, however have kept Vidya under a 24-hour observation.

"We are sending her blood samples for testing every one hour. We have instructed her not to walk even if there is no pain," a doctor from the hospital said. Kala, the headmistress of the school wished for her speedy recovery.

Read More:

  1. YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrives At ED Office In Lucknow For Questioning In Snake Venom Case
  2. Hyderabad: Police Arrest Inebriated Women For Throwing Snake, Smashing Beer Bottle At Conductor

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA TEACHER SNAKE BITEKERALA TEACHER SNAKE BITE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.