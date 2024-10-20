ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Beats Up Class 5 Student With Stick In Kota, Fractures Arm; Education Minister Orders Probe

Kota: A 10-year-old girl suffered a fractured arm after her teacher allegedly beat her with a stick for not spreading the carpet properly in a school in Rajasthan's Kota.

The girl's parents complained to state education minister Madan Dilawar during a public hearing at a camp in Ramganj Mandi. After which, Dilawar directed officials of the education department to take necessary action. This apart, a case was registered at Modak police station against Abdul Aziz, a teacher of Teliya Khedi Government Higher Secondary School of Julmi area.

Parents of the girl, a class V student, told the minister that Aziz had asked their daughter to spread the carpet and when she delayed, he got angry and beat her up with a stick resulting which, her arm was fractured.

The girl returned home crying and narrated the incident to her parents. On information, Abid Khan, sarpanch of Askali gram panchayat took the girl and her parents to the public camp that was being held in Julmi.