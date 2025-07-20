Teacher Accused Of Molesting Girl Students At Rewari School In Haryana

Rewari: Class VIII students studying in a government school in Haryana's Rewari district have accused their teacher of molestation. This incident has created a stir in the local community. The police have started immediate action considering the seriousness of the matter.

Police launched a probe into allegations

The students have accused the school teacher Rajesh, of molestation. Three students informed the authorities concerned that the teacher had been misbehaving with them for a long time. The students say that Rajesh often came to school drunk and behaved inappropriately by switching off the lights in a closed room. The parents reached the school and complained to the school administration, but the accused teacher fled the spot.

Case registered under POCSO Act

Khol police station in-charge Satish Kumar said that the police recorded the statements of the three victim students. A case has been registered against the teacher under the POCSO Act in connection with the case. The police are now conducting raids in search of the absconding teacher. He assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

The incident has caused widespread anger

This incident has created anger among the local people. Parents have raised questions on the role of the school administration. This case is going to raise concerns about the safety of children in educational institutions, opined parents.

Read more: Violence Erupts In Gujarat Village After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Girl By Migrant Youth