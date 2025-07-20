ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Accused Of Molesting Girl Students At Rewari School In Haryana

A teacher in Rewari was accused of molesting girl students. A case was registered against the accused based on the students' statements.

Etv Bharat
Representational image. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rewari: Class VIII students studying in a government school in Haryana's Rewari district have accused their teacher of molestation. This incident has created a stir in the local community. The police have started immediate action considering the seriousness of the matter.

Police launched a probe into allegations

The students have accused the school teacher Rajesh, of molestation. Three students informed the authorities concerned that the teacher had been misbehaving with them for a long time. The students say that Rajesh often came to school drunk and behaved inappropriately by switching off the lights in a closed room. The parents reached the school and complained to the school administration, but the accused teacher fled the spot.

Case registered under POCSO Act

Khol police station in-charge Satish Kumar said that the police recorded the statements of the three victim students. A case has been registered against the teacher under the POCSO Act in connection with the case. The police are now conducting raids in search of the absconding teacher. He assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

The incident has caused widespread anger

This incident has created anger among the local people. Parents have raised questions on the role of the school administration. This case is going to raise concerns about the safety of children in educational institutions, opined parents.

Read more: Violence Erupts In Gujarat Village After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Girl By Migrant Youth

Rewari: Class VIII students studying in a government school in Haryana's Rewari district have accused their teacher of molestation. This incident has created a stir in the local community. The police have started immediate action considering the seriousness of the matter.

Police launched a probe into allegations

The students have accused the school teacher Rajesh, of molestation. Three students informed the authorities concerned that the teacher had been misbehaving with them for a long time. The students say that Rajesh often came to school drunk and behaved inappropriately by switching off the lights in a closed room. The parents reached the school and complained to the school administration, but the accused teacher fled the spot.

Case registered under POCSO Act

Khol police station in-charge Satish Kumar said that the police recorded the statements of the three victim students. A case has been registered against the teacher under the POCSO Act in connection with the case. The police are now conducting raids in search of the absconding teacher. He assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

The incident has caused widespread anger

This incident has created anger among the local people. Parents have raised questions on the role of the school administration. This case is going to raise concerns about the safety of children in educational institutions, opined parents.

Read more: Violence Erupts In Gujarat Village After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Girl By Migrant Youth

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GIRLS MOLESTATION IN REWARITEACHER ACCUSED OF MOLESTATIONPARENTS LODGE COMPLAINTTEACHER ABSCONDINGPOLICE LAUNCHED A PROBE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.