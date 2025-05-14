Murder Over 'Samosa': Tea Stall Owner Shot Dead After Petty Dispute In Haryana

Gurugram: In a shocking turn of events, a young tea-stall owner was shot dead by assailants after a petty dispute over samosa in Haryana's Gurugram, police said.

The slain has been identified as Rakesh Saini, who ran a tea-samosa shop at Jhajjar Gate in Ward-10 of Farrukhnagar. He was the grandson of former councilor Mukesh alias Murkiwala.

According to the family members, Rakesh was shot dead by Pankaj and his accomplices on Tuesday morning following an argument over a samosa at the tea stall the previous evening.

Rakesh and Pankaj had a heated argument over serving samosa on the plate, which soon turned into a fight. Rakesh had lodged a complaint against Pankaj in Farrukhnagar police station, but family members alleged that the police did not take the matter seriously.

The next morning, Pankaj, along with his companions, reached Rakesh's shop on a bike and opened fire on him leaving him dead on the spot. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers fled immediately after committing the crime.

The murder sparked a strong protest among the locals and shopkeepers, who blocked the Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road and shut down the entire market. The protesters demanded action against SHO Sandeep, SI Kundan, female ASI and head constable over alleged inaction. They alleged that the murder took place due to the negligence of the police.

As soon as the information about the road blockade was received, a team of police led by ACP of Pataudi reached the spot. The police officials assured the arrest of the accused within two days and action against the guilty policemen, after which the villagers removed the blockade.

DCP Manesar said that the police had taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Three teams of the crime branch as well as police station teams have been deployed to search for the accused, the DCP said assuring that all the accused will be arrested soon.

Locals have warned that if the culprits are not arrested soon, they may take to the streets again. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police administration has deployed additional forces in the area so that law and order is maintained.