Tea Garden Shuts Down In Jalpaiguri Over Wage Protest, 1200 Workers Jobless

Earlier in July, Banarhat Ambari tea estate in the Dooars had declared suspension of work without notice and around 2000 workers were left jobless.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

Jalpaiguri: Another tea garden in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district has shut down before Durga Puja. The management of Bamandanga-Tundu tea estate in Nagrakata of Jalpaiguri has declared suspension of work leaving around 1200 workers jobless following protests over delayed wages.

The state labour department has called a tripartite meeting to discuss the reopening of the estate on Monday.

The tea estate workers had been protesting over non payment of their arrears since Thursday. The situation aggravated after some workers went into a confrontation with the estate manager Mritunjay Choudhury. They forced him out of his car and made him walk 6 km to his office.

The workers were assured that their wages would be paid on Friday but the estate was shut down before that. Finding the estate locked, workers sat down on the road in protest.

Amritangshu Chakraborty, convener of the Indian Tea Planters Association said Bamandanga-Tundu tea estate was shut down over workers' discontent and protest. The management said they had shut down as workers had insulted the manager.

Anita Oraon, a tea worker said, "The tea estate was supposed to pay us our wages on Friday. When we came, we found that the owners had already left."

Another worker, Anisha Oraon said, "Yesterday we had asked for our wages but we did not get. So we came again but found the we estate locked. The estate should be opened immediately and our outstanding dues should be cleared."

The workers said that their wages were getting repeatedly delayed resulting which, they protested but they had not misbehaved with the manager.

Earlier, another tea garden in Dooars was shut in July. The Banarhat Ambari tea estate had shut without any notice, leaving 2000 workers unemployed.

In the last few years, many estate estates have declared suspension of work without serving any notice. Last November, the state government introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure routine operations in closed or abandoned tea gardens.

