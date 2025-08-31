ETV Bharat / state

Tea Garden Shuts Down In Jalpaiguri Over Wage Protest, 1200 Workers Jobless

Jalpaiguri: Another tea garden in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district has shut down before Durga Puja. The management of Bamandanga-Tundu tea estate in Nagrakata of Jalpaiguri has declared suspension of work leaving around 1200 workers jobless following protests over delayed wages.

The state labour department has called a tripartite meeting to discuss the reopening of the estate on Monday.

The tea estate workers had been protesting over non payment of their arrears since Thursday. The situation aggravated after some workers went into a confrontation with the estate manager Mritunjay Choudhury. They forced him out of his car and made him walk 6 km to his office.

The workers were assured that their wages would be paid on Friday but the estate was shut down before that. Finding the estate locked, workers sat down on the road in protest.

Amritangshu Chakraborty, convener of the Indian Tea Planters Association said Bamandanga-Tundu tea estate was shut down over workers' discontent and protest. The management said they had shut down as workers had insulted the manager.