TDP Office Gutted in Massive Fire in Andhra Pradesh; Party Blames Ruling YSRCP

Palnadu: Unidentified miscreants set fire to the TDP office at Krosuru in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of April 7 and 8 with the party blaming the ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP.

The fire incident came a day after TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting at the party office which was inaugurated by NDA alliance candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Bhashyam Praveen in Mannem Bhushaiah Complex.

The mysterious fire completely gutted the building causing panic among the locals. Leaders of TDP, Janasena and BJP, who have formed a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh, reached the spot as soon as they came to know about the fire accident.

Local TDP leaders and workers accused the ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP of orchestrating the incident. The leaders claimed that after the success of the Prajagalam Public meeting in Krosur, the YSRCP set ablaze the TDP office on fire “because they could not bear it”.

The TDP workers and leaders also staged a protest against the ruling YSRCP. The protesters said that although there was a fire station staff nearby, they came late to douse the fire, adding that the YSRCP leaders blocked the fire extinguisher. The Telugu Desam activists also marched towards the nearby YSRCP office in protest.

“Jagan is haunted by the fear of defeat. He took out the last weapon. Showing his psycho mind, he attacked TDP offices and campaign vehicles. Jagan Reddy, unable to bear the super success of Chandrababu's Prajagalam Sabha, burnt the party office in Krosuru in Pedakurapadu constituency yesterday. Jagan Reddy, no matter how many provocative acts you do, AP is fixated on burning you politically,” a TDP spokesperson said.

Realizing that the situation was going out of control, the police stopped the TDP leaders and assured them that they would investigate the incident and arrest those responsible for the accident.

Bhashyam Praveen, NDA candidate for the Lok Sabha election from the seat said that after the success of the Chandrababu Prajaalam public meeting held the day before yesterday, “they (YSRCP) could not bear it and burnt our office. Our party office was burnt because of the fear of defeat...Police officials should investigate the incident. Action should be taken against those responsible”.