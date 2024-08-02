ETV Bharat / state

TDP Office Attack Case: Former YSRCP MLA's Follower Arrested in Andhra Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

The main follower of YSRCP former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested in a case relating to an attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram, Andhra Pradesh. Another follower of Vamsi was arrested by the police last night. A manhunt is going on for the former MLA as well.

TDP Office Attack Case
TDP Office Attack Case (ETV Bharat)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Yusuf Pathan, who is the main follower of former YSRCP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, has been arrested by the AP police in the TDP office attack case. Already, another follower of Vamsi, Ramesh, was detained by the police last night.

The Police also named Vamsi as the 71st accused in the case of the attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram. Already 18 people have been arrested in this case. Although Vamsi was not directly involved in the attack, there are allegations that the YSRCP mobs created havoc at his instigation. At that time, Vamsi was the MLA. In this background, the police are searching for Vamsi in Hyderabad, Gannavaram and other areas.

As the YSRCP government was in power until recently, the police faced allegations of not taking against the followers of Vamsi. No action was taken in this case as the police known to the former MLA were in key positions. As soon as the NDA coalition government came to power, special attention was paid to taking action against the perpetrators of attacks during the previous regime.

The TDP-led NDA government has issued orders to the police to take action against those involved in the attack on the TDP office. On the 9th of last month, the police arrested 15 people and later three others. The rest are absconding.

Read More

  1. Explained | Wayanad Landslides: What Could Have Possibly Happened?
  2. Reliance Jio Enhances Network Capacity to Assist Relief Efforts in Wayanad

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Yusuf Pathan, who is the main follower of former YSRCP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, has been arrested by the AP police in the TDP office attack case. Already, another follower of Vamsi, Ramesh, was detained by the police last night.

The Police also named Vamsi as the 71st accused in the case of the attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram. Already 18 people have been arrested in this case. Although Vamsi was not directly involved in the attack, there are allegations that the YSRCP mobs created havoc at his instigation. At that time, Vamsi was the MLA. In this background, the police are searching for Vamsi in Hyderabad, Gannavaram and other areas.

As the YSRCP government was in power until recently, the police faced allegations of not taking against the followers of Vamsi. No action was taken in this case as the police known to the former MLA were in key positions. As soon as the NDA coalition government came to power, special attention was paid to taking action against the perpetrators of attacks during the previous regime.

The TDP-led NDA government has issued orders to the police to take action against those involved in the attack on the TDP office. On the 9th of last month, the police arrested 15 people and later three others. The rest are absconding.

Read More

  1. Explained | Wayanad Landslides: What Could Have Possibly Happened?
  2. Reliance Jio Enhances Network Capacity to Assist Relief Efforts in Wayanad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FORMER YSRCP MLAARRESTEDVALLABHANENI VAMSIANDHRA PRADESHTDP OFFICE ATTACK CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.