TDP Announces Final List of MP Candidates for Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) released its second list of MP candidates for four seats for the upcoming Parliament elections. The party had already announced 13 candidates on March 22. In its second and final list, TDP announced Kalisetti Appalanaidu from Vizianagaram, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole, Ambica Lakshminarayana from Anantapur and Chidipiralla Bhupesh Reddy from Kadapa.

In the first list, TDP announced Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu from Srikakulam, Mathkumilli Sribharat from Visakhapatnam, Ganti Harish Madhur from Amalapuram, Putta Mahesh Yadav from Eluru, Kesineni Sivanath from Vijayawada, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar from Guntur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu from Narasaraopet, T Krishna Prasad from Bapatla, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy from Nellore, Daggumalla Prasad Rao from Chittoor, Balusupati Nagaraju (Panchalingala Nagaraju) from Kurnool, Byreddy Shabari from Nandyal and BK Parthasarathi from Hindupur. Out of 25 MP seats, TDP is contesting from 17 MP seats while the remaining eight seats are shared between Jana Sena and BJP.

Read more: Lok Sabha Polls: TDP Announces Names Of 13 MP, 11 MLA Candidates For Andhra Pradesh