TCS Employee Manav Sharma’s Family Says He Was ‘Mentally Harassed’ By Wife, Her Family

Agra: The family of tech firm employee Manav Sharma, who died by suicide, alleged that he was harassed by his wife Nikita and her family over the matter of divorce.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of his father, a case has been filed against five individuals, including his wife, Nikita, but since Manav’s death, Nikita and her family members have been absconding.

Manav’s sister Akanksha Sharma said her brother was “provoked and threatened by his wife” that divorce wouldn’t be easy and that his parents would suffer, which made him afraid that his wife wouldn't give him a divorce easily.

Akanksha also shared other details about her brother's troubled marriage, revealing that Manav was devastated upon learning about his wife’s past relationships. “Despite this, he married her, but the troubles deteriorated when Manav came to know that Nikita was still in touch with another man,” Akansha alleged.

She further said that immense stress over the legal hurdles surrounded their impending divorce.

“Manav and Nikita were about to file for divorce mutually after he discovered details of her affairs in January 2025. However, he was made to believe that divorce won’t be easy. He didn’t die due to Nikita’s affairs, but he was made to realise divorce is not easy. All laws are in favour of women,” said the victim’s sister.

“At first, we thought he had died by suicide out of emotions. But when we checked his phone, we found that he was provoked that she (Manav's wife) would not accept divorce easily... I used to talk to his wife sometimes... She (Manav's wife) could have called anyone and saved his life... We have filed a police complaint because we do not want anyone else to lose someone like we did…,” she told ANI.

In response to the statement by Manav’s family, Nikita defended herself, saying that the issues in the marriage were due to Manav's drinking and violent behaviour. She claimed that she had tried to prevent his suicide attempts and even contacted her sister-in-law to check on him the night of his death.

However, Manav's father, Narendra Kumar Sharma, has filed a complaint alleging that Nikita’s behaviour was problematic from the beginning of their marriage. He accused her of threatening suicide and sending everyone to jail and claimed she was unhappy with the marriage.

When asked about Nikita’s allegation that Manav used to beat her, Manav's sister said, “Manav was sensitive, an artist who loved painting and playing the guitar. He could never hurt anyone. How can someone who chose to end his own life be accused of hurting others?”

“My brother treated Niketa as an equal partner,” she said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' Helpline, at 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.