TCS Manager Manav Sharma Suicide: Police Announce Rs 10,000 Reward For Absconding Wife, Father-in-Law

Agra: In the high-profile suicide case of TCS Manager Manav Sharma, the police have tightened the noose on absconding wife Nikita Sharma and father-in-law Nripendra Sharma. A reward of Rs 10,000 each on both of them has been announced by the police. Earlier, a non-bailable warrant was also issued against them.
Meanwhile, police teams have raided several locations in search of the father-daughter duo and one more accused wanted in the abetment of the suicide case by the Sadar Police Station. “If Nikita and her father are not arrested even after the reward, then an application will be given in the court for the proclamation notice and attachment of properties,” ACP Sadar Vinayak Bhosale said.
Police had summoned Nikita several times for a statement, but she did not appear, following which police arrested her mother and sister on March 13 and sent them to jail.
The family of the tech firm employee alleged that he was harassed by his wife and her family over the matter of divorce. On the complaint of his father, a case has been filed against five individuals, including his wife, Nikita, but since Manav’s death, Nikita and her family members have been absconding.
Manav’s sister, Akanksha Sharma, had alleged that her brother was “provoked and threatened by his wife” that divorce wouldn’t be easy and that his parents would suffer, which made him afraid that his wife wouldn't give him a divorce easily.
Akanksha also shared other details about her brother's troubled marriage, revealing that Manav was devastated upon learning about his wife’s past relationships. “Despite this, he married her, but the troubles deteriorated when Manav came to know that Nikita was still in touch with another man,” Akansha alleged.
The body of Manav, the only son of an Air Force retiree, Narendra Kumar Sharma, and a resident of Defence Colony located in the Sadar Police Station area, was found on February 24. She was a recruitment manager at TCS, Mumbai. Manav also made a video on his mobile in which he blamed his wife for forcing him to take an extreme step.
Manav's father filed a written complaint against his son's daughter-in-law, Nikita, her father, mother and sisters at the Sadar Police Station. On this, Sadar police registered a case under the section of abetting suicide.
Following the case, Nikita's father filed a petition in the High Court on March 6, demanding the cancellation of the case and anticipatory bail, which it rejected on March 12. Since then, the police have been conducting raids to arrest the accused.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' Helpline, at 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.
Also Read