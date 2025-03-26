ETV Bharat / state

TCS Manager Manav Sharma Suicide: Police Announce Rs 10,000 Reward For Absconding Wife, Father-in-Law

Agra: In the high-profile suicide case of TCS Manager Manav Sharma, the police have tightened the noose on absconding wife Nikita Sharma and father-in-law Nripendra Sharma. A reward of Rs 10,000 each on both of them has been announced by the police. Earlier, a non-bailable warrant was also issued against them.

Meanwhile, police teams have raided several locations in search of the father-daughter duo and one more accused wanted in the abetment of the suicide case by the Sadar Police Station. “If Nikita and her father are not arrested even after the reward, then an application will be given in the court for the proclamation notice and attachment of properties,” ACP Sadar Vinayak Bhosale said.

Police had summoned Nikita several times for a statement, but she did not appear, following which police arrested her mother and sister on March 13 and sent them to jail.

The family of the tech firm employee alleged that he was harassed by his wife and her family over the matter of divorce. On the complaint of his father, a case has been filed against five individuals, including his wife, Nikita, but since Manav’s death, Nikita and her family members have been absconding.

Manav’s sister, Akanksha Sharma, had alleged that her brother was “provoked and threatened by his wife” that divorce wouldn’t be easy and that his parents would suffer, which made him afraid that his wife wouldn't give him a divorce easily.

Akanksha also shared other details about her brother's troubled marriage, revealing that Manav was devastated upon learning about his wife’s past relationships. “Despite this, he married her, but the troubles deteriorated when Manav came to know that Nikita was still in touch with another man,” Akansha alleged.