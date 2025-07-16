TB Wreaks Havoc On Mahadalit Settlements In Gaya’s Imamganj

Gaya: Death lurks in the form of tuberculosis (TB) in the Mahadalit settlements of Viraj Panchayat in Imamganj area of Gaya district. Around 50 people have perished from the disease in the last six months. Coming from impoverished households, their families face a livelihood crisis and are unable to come to terms with their loss.

Tunni Devi of Jari Ahar settlement lost her 40-year-old husband, Indra Dev, last year. He was one among the many who worked in stone quarries in other states. She pointed out the decreasing number of men in the village as they continue to die. The people of her village are so poor that they do not even have the fare to take the ill to the Government Hospital in Imamganj, which is 20 km away.

“My husband also died as he could not receive treatment. Now we face the challenge of raising the children,” she said. She is one in the long list of such women who have lost their husbands. Ravita Devi lost her 40-year-old husband, Krishna Manjhi, 15 days ago. She now has to fend for their five little children.

Tuberculosis has gained the reputation of a slow death and has wreaked havoc in the Viraj Panchayat, located at a distance of 100 km from the district headquarters. The majority of the victims are from the Mahadalit settlements inhabited mainly by the Musahar Bhuiyan community.

If one talks of the Jari Ahar settlement alone, there have been 12 deaths in the last six months, and these include three in the last fortnight. The villagers say that these deaths are because of tuberculosis.

The villagers say that the victims are young and their deaths is translating into young women becoming widows who are faced with the challenge of bringing up their young children.

The settlements that have been witnessing the deaths include Jari Ahar, Imnabad, Silaldih, Kanergarh, Viraj Bhuintoli and Khairgaon. The cycle of death that started in these areas a couple of years is not coming to a halt.

These five settlements or villages have around 500 households with a population of more than 3000 people. Of these, around 1300 are men and the remaining are women. The people say that the mismatch in the gender ratio is on account of a large number of deaths of males on account of improper diet and disease.

Village head Anju Kumari’s husband, Niranjan Prajapati, who is also her representative, disclosed that the actual number of deaths can be far more than the data available.

“There are around 100 beneficiaries of widow pension in the five settlements, and 40 more are in the process of being enrolled for the benefit. The problem of tuberculosis is not to be found among the other communities,” he said.

On reaching the ground, the ETV Bharat team found that the majority of the victims were in the age group of 20 to 40 years.

Krishna Manjhi of Jari Ahar was a labourer at a stone crusher in Rajasthan for several years, earning Rs 10,000 a month. He was unaware of earning his death alongside his wages. Coming from an extremely poor family, he used to send some money home. In the process he did not take an appropriate diet and kept on inhaling dust. He was eventually hit by tuberculosis. He tried availing treatment after returning home but to no avail.

“The treatment and medicine that he took did not suit him. He was given treatment at the Government Hospital for two three days but his life could not be saved,” his wife Ravita Devi disclosed. The people listed the latest victims in Arjun Manjhi, Lal Muni Manjhi, Satyendra Manjhi, Nawarsi Manjhi and Sumit Manjhi.

Jari Ahar resident, Rameshwar Manjhi, disclosed that the series of deaths has continued. “The people here do not have money for treatment from medicines and injections. The medical teams are yet to reach here,” he said. He further stated that all 50 Mahadalit houses in the settlement have been hit by tuberculosis, and deaths continue to take place.

“The people from this place work at stone crushers in Panipat, Haridwar, Rajasthan and Chennai. Because of weakness and improper diet they contact tuberculosis and return to the village to die,” he added.

A village resident, Vishwajit Kumar, pointed out that Jari Ahar is the border of Imamganj Block and no medical team ever visits the place.

He said that Anju Devi and her husband, Niranjan Prajapati, have apprised the medical in-charge of the area at Imamganj about the deaths taking place here but still no medical team has come here.

“The people hide their disease, believing it to be a normal cough which eventually becomes the cause of their death. They are trapped by tuberculosis while they work at stone crushers. We want a survey of every household and a medical team address the issue so that precious lives can be saved and this place does not become devoid of men,” he underlined.

Niranjan Prajapati said that when apprised of the scenario, the authorities just send an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker to the settlements, whereas there is a need for an intervention by MBBS doctors.

“We have talked to Imamganj legislator Deepa Manjhi and also state minister Santosh Suman but they have just ignored our pleas. The Mahadalits are dying because of being poor. We are doing whatever is in our hands,” he said.

When contacted, the Imamganj Block Development Officer (BDO) Sanjay Kumar said that he was not aware of any such situation prevailing in the area but promised to intervene in the matter.

“Since the matter has been brought to my notice I will surely act on it with seriousness. The medical team will be sent in the area where there are heath related problems. We were not aware of deaths because of tuberculosis but we will act on it now,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Rajaram Prasad who was away to Patna for a meeting.

Central minister Jiten Ram Manjhi initially tried to shift the blame on the previous regimes saying that people are now getting treatment and medicines now. However, he later said, “The Civil Surgeon has been directed to do the needful to stop the spread of tuberculosis and malaria. I am not aware of 50 deaths in six months.”

Meanwhile, the villagers are unable to come to terms with the death of young villagers. They say that they can understand if an elderly person passes away but a youth’s death comes with a heavy burden for his family.

