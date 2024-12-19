Taxmen Raid Event Management Firms In Jaipur, Major Publishing House In Meerut

Jaipur/Meerut: The Income Tax Department team raided 20 locations of event management companies in Rajasthan's Jaipur district along with a major publishing house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Thursday.
Since morning, the IT department has been conducting raids at two dozen residences and offices of businessmen associated with hosting events in Jaipur. It is suspected that the IT action follows in connection with tax evasion allegations. More than 150 IT department personnel are involved in the raids and are being accompanied by a team of 70 to 80 police personnel.
If sources are to be believed, the IT Department has been receiving information about tax evasion and undeclared assets from businessmen associated with organising luxury wedding events.
Meanwhile in a similar action in Meerut, IT department raided the residence and office of the owner of the publishing house along with continuing its searches at the premises linked to Vishwakarma Group.
According to sources, IT department teams reached the owner's house and office in Meerut this morning and initiated simultaneous search operations in both the locations. Presently, the teams are examining documents related to the publishing house.
Earlier on Tuesday, IT department raided the premises of Vishwakarma Group and searched the residence of BJP leader and businessman Kamal Thakur in Shambhu Nagar and the residences of his partners, Pradeep Gupta and Sanjay Jain. All three had together built Vishwakarma Industrial Area on Baghpat Road. Several projects of these people are underway in the city. Sources said the raids were held on the basis of tax evasion suspicions.
Continuing its searches at locations linked to Vishwakarma Group, the IT department on Thursday raided premises connected with the renowned publishing house. In view of the opposition faced at the BJP leader's house, IT team today came with a huge force of security personnel.
Sources also said that the IT team also went to the house of a youth, who buys and sells land for the publishing house.
Till now, the IT department has not given any information about the raids.
