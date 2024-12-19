ETV Bharat / state

Taxmen Raid Event Management Firms In Jaipur, Major Publishing House In Meerut

Jaipur/Meerut: The Income Tax Department team raided 20 locations of event management companies in Rajasthan's Jaipur district along with a major publishing house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Thursday.

Since morning, the IT department has been conducting raids at two dozen residences and offices of businessmen associated with hosting events in Jaipur. It is suspected that the IT action follows in connection with tax evasion allegations. More than 150 IT department personnel are involved in the raids and are being accompanied by a team of 70 to 80 police personnel.

If sources are to be believed, the IT Department has been receiving information about tax evasion and undeclared assets from businessmen associated with organising luxury wedding events.

Meanwhile in a similar action in Meerut, IT department raided the residence and office of the owner of the publishing house along with continuing its searches at the premises linked to Vishwakarma Group.

According to sources, IT department teams reached the owner's house and office in Meerut this morning and initiated simultaneous search operations in both the locations. Presently, the teams are examining documents related to the publishing house.