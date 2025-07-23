ETV Bharat / state

Tax Evasion on Luxury Car: RTO Raids Residence of Businessman 'KGF Babu' In Bengaluru

Collage: KGF Babu and one of the luxury vehicles owned by him ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In a pre-dawn operation, officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) raided the residence of businessman KGF Babu in Vasanthnagar, Bengaluru, for allegedly using a luxury car registered in Maharashtra without paying road tax in Karnataka.

The raid, led by RTO Joint Commissioner M. Shobha, targeted Babu's high-end vehicle collection, which includes Rolls-Royce, Welsh Fire, and Porsche models. According to officials, Babu had been using a car registered in Mumbai within Bengaluru for over a year — a clear violation of inter-state vehicle tax rules.

"Vehicles registered outside the state and used continuously for more than a year within Karnataka are liable to pay road tax here," said an RTO official. "Despite repeated notices, the tax for the vehicle was not paid," the official maintained.

During today’s enforcement drive by RTO officials at the residence of Babu, a tax amount of ₹19,83,367 was collected in connection with the out-of-state vehicle bearing registration number MH 02-BB-0002, and ₹18,53,067 was collected for the vehicle with registration number MH 11-AX-0001, both of which had not paid the applicable road tax.