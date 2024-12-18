ETV Bharat / state

Tata Steel Operationalises India’s First All-Women Shift At J'khand Iron Mine

Jamshedpur: Tata Steel has operationalised an all-women shift at its Noamundi iron mine in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an initiative introduced in the country for the first time, a company statement said.

Women employees were engaged in all the mining activities of the shift, including heavy earth moving machinery, shovels, loaders, drill and dozer operators, and shift supervision, it said.

"This initiative, the first of its kind in India, underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to creating an equitable workplace and empowering women in traditionally male-dominated industries," the steelmaker said in a statement on Monday.

The all-women shift was flagged off by Mines Safety Deputy Director General (SE Region, Ranchi) Shyam Sundar Prasad on Monday, marking a new beginning of support of the government in promoting an equitable workplace, it said.

Prasad emphasised the commitment of the government to a progressive workplace and mentioned that the decision by the Director General of Mines Safety to permit the deployment of women in all shifts in mining in 2019 was a key step in the right direction.

He also appreciated Tata Steel’s effort in taking the lead as a responsible corporate house in promoting such a cause. Tata Steel vice president (raw material) D B Sundara Ramam said, “This all-women shift represents a landmark achievement not only for the company but also for the Indian mining industry.