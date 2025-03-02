Jamshedji Tata 186th Birth Anniversary On Monday: Tata Sons Chairman Pays Tributes To Visionary Industrialist

Jamshedpur: On the eve of the 186th birth anniversary of Tata Steel founder Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran inaugurated the illumination decorations to the JN Tata statue at Jubilee Park in Jamshedpur of Jharkhand. During this, the chairman congratulated the city residents on the birth anniversary of JN Tata and said, "I am happy today; it is the result of his thinking that the company is continuously reaching new heights."

In honour of JN Tata, the visionary who brought the industrial revolution in the steel sector before the country's independence, Tata Steel celebrates his birth anniversary on March 3 as Founder's Day. On this day every year, the city is decorated with attractive colourful lighting.

JN Tata, born on 3 March 1839 in Gujarat, was a visionary and had a special interest in social, industrial and economic policies. His vision laid the foundation of steel and energy in India. Tata Steel, which is more than a hundred years old, and the city of Jamshedpur are the city of his dreams. Every year, 3rd March is a memorable moment here. Apart from the city, Jubilee Park is specially decorated. After paying tribute to the huge statue of JN Tata installed in the park, the lighting was inaugurated on Sunday.

As part of this, many senior officials visited the Jubilee Park. As soon as the Chairman inaugurated the lighting, the entire park was immersed in colourful radiance. The Chairman and MD observed the electrical decorations of the park. On this occasion, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran paid tribute to J.N. Tata.