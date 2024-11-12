Tata Group To Be Key Player In Andhra's Development: CM After Meeting Chandrasekaran

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) plans to set up 20 more hotels in the state to boost tourism and industry sectors.

Naidu discussed some key areas related to Andhra Pradesh's growth with Tata Group Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran at the first meeting of the Taskforce on Economic Development for Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047. The taskforce is aimed at uniting industry giants from diverse sectors to help shape a visionary blueprint for Andhra's future.

Tata Group will continue to be a major stakeholder in the state's development and plans to come up with hotels (Taj, Vivanta, Gateway, Selections, Ginger Hotels) across the state, the CM said.

Taking to his X handle, Naidu said Ratan Tata's visionary leadership and contributions have left an indelible mark on the industrial face of the country. He has made immense contribution in the state's growth story, he said.

"In today's meeting with Chandrasekaran, we discussed some key areas. He said that TCS is committed to setting up a new IT development centre in Visakhapatnam and provide employment to 10,000 people. Tata Power is evaluating solar and wind projects, with a potential Rs 40,000 crore investment. We discussed collaboration in finding solutions using technology and artificial intelligence (AI) for primary healthcare. Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will guide entrepreneurs to achieve the government's goal of 'One Family.. One Entrepreneur'. These programmes play a vital role in driving the development of the state," he said.

Naidu said that mandate is to spearhead consultations, identify economic growth avenues, assess infrastructure needs, and recommend policy reforms to drive AP's transformation. "To achieve our growth target for Andhra Pradesh, we have identified several key priorities across various sectors, spanning infrastructure, entrepreneurship, skills development, MSMEs and manufacturing," Naidu tweeted.

The taskforce will chart a comprehensive roadmap to drive substantial growth by 2030 and 2047, attract new investments, and position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in economic advancement, laying the foundation for long-term prosperity, he added.