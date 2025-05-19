Taste Of Mangoes Keep Changing From April To August; Know Why

Palamu: The king of fruits, mango, is not only a climacteric fruit but its varieties ripen depending on rains. Infact, its varieties and taste keep changing from April to August.

Many varieties of mangoes are produced in Jharkhand. After the first showers, the fruit starts ripening and with it the sweetness also increases.

With the onset of summer, mangoes sold in the state are from south India and the local varieties start arriving at the markets from the third week of May.

In a conversation with horticulture scientist Ramesh Kumar, ETV Bharat has learnt about the different local varieties, their availability and taste. Kumar is a scientist at Birsa Agricultural Research Centre and under his leadership many varieties including Alphonso are produced in Chianki of Palamu.

"Most mangoes sold in the markets with the onset of summer are of Totapalli and Baiganpalli varieties from southern states. The weather conditions in s​outhern India are different from Jharkhand so mangoes of the area are available early. As monsoons come closer, mangoes start ripening and Jharkhand's local mango varieties ripen between April and August," Kumar said.

The scientist further said that mangoes start arriving in Jharkhand in the sequence of Alphonso, Himsagar, Krishnabhog, Jardalu and Langra. Among these, Jardalu and Langra start entering the markets in the last week of May and are available till June. At the end of the season, Sepia and Fazli species of mangoes are available in Jharkhand.

"Mangoes are available till the last week of August. As rains continue, the taste of mangoes keeps changing. Infact the fruit turns sweeter with rain. Alphonso is the most advanced variety, it does not get spoiled during transportation. This time, many varieties of mangoes including Alphonso have been produced in the Zonal Research Centre located at Chiaki in Palamu," he added.