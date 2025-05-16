TASMAC Money Laundering Case: ED Raids Several Premises In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday conducted raids at various premises across Tamil Nadu in connection with the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited-linked money laundering case. The house of TASMAC managing director Visakan was also raided.



Last March, Enforcement officials conducted raids at the TASMAC head office in Chennai, private liquor factories that supply liquor to TASMAC, its office, and the homes of key officials. Various documents were seized during the raid and the RD issued a report alleging corruption worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the TASMAC administration.

Following this, Enforcement officials summoned TASMAC managing director Visakan and other key officials for questioning. The TASMAC administration filed a case against this in the Madras High Court. However, the court ordered that the Enforcement Directorate continue to conduct the investigation.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Department summoned TASMAC executives again. Prominent TASMAC officials skipped the interrogation. The Enforcement Directorate officials followed up searches in Chennai since this morning (May 16) in connection with this case.

More than five Enforcement Directorate officials were involved in searches at the house of Visakan in Manapakkam, Chennai, with the help of Central Reserve Police Force police.

Similarly, Enforcement Directorate officials are conducting searches at the house of a businessman living in an apartment in Thiruvallikeni, at the house of an electricity contractor in Karpagam Garden area of ​​Besant Nagar, and at various places including Teynampet, Mylapore, and TASMAC administrative officials and places related to them.

The Enforcement Directorate has informed that these searches will be conducted on TASMAC administrative officials in succession. The agency said full details will be released only after the searches are completed.