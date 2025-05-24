TASMAC Corruption Case A Lie, A Joke, Says MK Stalin In First Reaction After ED Raids

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case on Rs 1000 crore TASMAC a “lie” and a deliberate attempt to target him and his party.

“The ED has said that there is a Rs 1000 crore scam in TASMAC, which is all nonsense and a lie. They are campaigning unnecessarily. The ministers of the department have been denying this from time to time,” he said. “They are doing it deliberately and will do more and more as the elections get closer. We are ready to face all that,” he said.

Stalin made these remarks while addressing the media at Delhi Airport before flying back to Tamil Nadu after attending the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ED is currently probing a liquor scam in Tamil Nadu, allegedly linked to major corruption within the state-run liquor distribution corporation, TASMAC or Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation.

The Tamil Nadu CM also highlighted the demands raised by him at the NITI Aayog, including the release of the outstanding amount for the school education department, the metro projects for Coimbatore and Madurai, the expansion of the airports and the handing over flying train project in Chennai to the metro.

“I also insisted on the demands of converting the national highway between Chengalpattu and Tindivanam into an eight-lane highway and setting up an AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore in the NITI Aayog meeting,” he said.

Stalin said that his other demands were steps to be taken to release the Tamil Nadu fishermen captured by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“After the NITI Aayog meeting, I had asked for time to meet the Prime Minister. He set aside time to meet me for five minutes right there. Accordingly, I met him and used that opportunity to reiterate the demands made in the NITI Aayog meeting,” the CM said.

“The prime minister said that he would implement the demand. They had already withheld the funds due for the metro rail. After that, they continued to give me what I insisted on. I reminded the prime minister about this and requested him to release the education fund. To that, the Prime Minister said, ‘You came and said, I did it.’ I have also said this. I have said, Do it,” Stalin revealed.

The CM said he also met former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

“I usually meet them whenever I come to Delhi. At the same time, we also talked about politics. I did not say no to that,” he said.