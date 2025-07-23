Tarzan Of Bihar On A Spiritual Sprint: Raja Yadav’s Kanwar Yatra To Haridwar, A Mark Of Devotion & Determination

Haridwar : Usually sporting a sports tee, Raja Yadav, popularly known as the 'Tarzan of Bihar,' was seen in a different avatar here. Clad in saffron and barefoot he reached Haridwar as part of the Kanwar Yatra. An athlete who has been nurturing dreams to make it big in world stage, Raja was in the city not only to carry back Gangajal, but also pray to 'Bholenath' (Lord Shiva) to give him the strength to realise Olympics ambition.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Raja narrated the reason of participating in the Kanwar Yatra. "I want to get an Olympic medal to India. For this I am preparing not only through physical training but also connecting with myself and the Almighty in a spiritual sense. I have come here to invoke Lord Shiva and draw strength and purpose,” he says, adding, Indians should never detach from their culture and spiritual aspects. He aims at winning a gold medal for India in the 100-meter sprint at the Olympics.

After paying obeisance at the sacred Maa Mansa Devi Charan Paduka temple and seeking blessings from Shrimahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, Raja started on his journey to Yamunanagar on Wednesday.

A self-made athlete, Raja has been training with minimal resources. Considered an influencer, social media turns into his training ground and classroom. “Social media is powerful and has massive reach. Today, youths can learn a lot from it and also give back. Through my posts, I try to connect them with Indian culture and tradition. If I have been able to inspire even one person to remain rooted while dreaming big, I would consider myself fortunate,” he says.

Recently, his American friend and admirer, fitness coach Marvin Archi was drawn to Bihar inspired by Raja. “He was inquisitive to know how I manage so much with so less. He came all the way from the US to meet me. He wanted to know under what circumstances, I have reached this stage. He was also keen to know about India. I am happy he left deeply inspired,” Raja recounts.

Raja belongs to a place where 5G network is beyond imagination. "I have to go to the railway station to work on my reels. Electricity is another big issue but that has not affected my ambition or hard work," says the athlete, smiling.

Ask him if he is interested in politics, Raja says, one interaction with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has led to these speculations. He clarified, “There was no political discussion. He came to meet me and I felt good about it. Politics is not my cup of tea. When I stand in front of a mic, I fumble because that is not where my strength lies. But I will support a government that can help uplift youth and build a better India. So vote is important and voting responsibly even more," he advises.