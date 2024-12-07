ETV Bharat / state

Tarn Taran Brothers Attacked In Canada: One Killed, One Injured; Family Seeks Punjab Government's Help

Tarn Taran: Two brothers from Nandpur village in Tarn Taran were shot at by gangsters. Pritpal Singh, who had recently moved to Canada, died on the spot, while his elder brother Khushwantpal Singh, was seriously injured and remains hospitalised. Sarabjit Singh, the father of the victims, shared the devastating news.

"My elder son, Khuwantpal Singh, had been living in Brampton for some time. Six months ago, my younger son, Pritpal Singh, joined him to spend time together. Early in the morning, while clearing snow from their car outside their house, two assailants in a car opened fire on them. Pritpal died on the spot, and Khushwantpal is now in the hospital," he said.

According to Sarabjit Singh, the incident could have been prevented. "The owner of the house where my sons were renting had received a ransom call. Instead of informing my sons, the landlord moved out with his family to another location. Had my sons been alerted about the threat, they could have taken precautions, and this tragedy might have been avoided," Singh added.