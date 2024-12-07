ETV Bharat / state

Tarn Taran Brothers Attacked In Canada: One Killed, One Injured; Family Seeks Punjab Government's Help

Two brothers from Tarn Taran were shot in Brampton. Pritpal Singh died and Khushwantpal was hospitalised. The family blames unaddressed ransom threats for the tragedy.

Two brothers from Tarn Taran were shot in Brampton. Pritpal Singh died and Khushwantpal is hospitalised. The family blames unaddressed ransom threats for the tragedy.
File Photo- Khushwantpal Singh and Pritpal Singh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Tarn Taran: Two brothers from Nandpur village in Tarn Taran were shot at by gangsters. Pritpal Singh, who had recently moved to Canada, died on the spot, while his elder brother Khushwantpal Singh, was seriously injured and remains hospitalised. Sarabjit Singh, the father of the victims, shared the devastating news.

"My elder son, Khuwantpal Singh, had been living in Brampton for some time. Six months ago, my younger son, Pritpal Singh, joined him to spend time together. Early in the morning, while clearing snow from their car outside their house, two assailants in a car opened fire on them. Pritpal died on the spot, and Khushwantpal is now in the hospital," he said.

According to Sarabjit Singh, the incident could have been prevented. "The owner of the house where my sons were renting had received a ransom call. Instead of informing my sons, the landlord moved out with his family to another location. Had my sons been alerted about the threat, they could have taken precautions, and this tragedy might have been avoided," Singh added.

The grieving family has demanded assistance from the Punjab government to bring Pritpal Sing's body back to India for his final rites. "We request the (Punjab) government to help us in this difficult time. We need support to bring our son's body home," Singh appealed.

It is understood that police investigations are ongoing in Brampton to apprehend the perpetrators of this attack.

