Tarn Taran Police Nab Fake Woman IPS Officer, 2 More Impersonators Arrested In Khalra

Tarn Taran: Police on Monday arrested a woman who was posing as a fake IPS officer in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The woman, identified as Simranjit Kaur, had claimed to be an IPS officer, but when asked for identification, she was unable to produce any valid documents proving the same, officials said.

Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Pratap Singh of Bikhiwind police station said the woman was apprehended during a blockade and was found wearing a police uniform. She was booked under various sections of the law for impersonating a police officer and violating regulations by wearing the uniform without authorisation, the ASI said.

A case has been registered at Bikhiwind police station, and investigations are currently underway to uncover more details, he added.

Earlier in a similar incident, police in Khalra village in the same district apprehended two individuals who were impersonating police officers. The suspects, Gurvinder Singh alias Fauji and Harvinder Singh were caught with a stolen Swift car, a 32-bore pistol, and a revolver.

Upon questioning, the accused initially claimed to be police personnel, but they failed to produce any valid identification documents. Suspicious, the police photographed the individuals and cross-checked their details on the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS) application, which confirmed their false claims.

Gurvinder Singh, who had multiple criminal cases against him, including Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and a murder case, was also found with a mobile phone and a revolver in his possession. Both individuals were arrested, and a seven-day remand was granted for further investigation.