Tarn Taran Assembly Seat Vacant After AAP MLA’s Death; Bypoll Due Within Six Months

Chandigarh: The Punjab Legislative Assembly Secretariat has declared the Tarn Taran Assembly seat vacant, issuing a notification, which clarifies that it fell vacant on June 27 following the death of AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal.

By-election within six months

According to the rules, after the Punjab Assembly Secretariat declares a seat vacant, it is mandatory to conduct a by-election in that constituency within six months. Due to this, it is being speculated that re-election is certain in the Tarn Taran assembly constituency before December. Due to this, the people of Tarn Taran assembly constituency will soon get a chance to vote again.

AAP MLA passes away

The AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, passed away. According to the information, Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal has been suffering from cancer for a long time. Dr Sohal was undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the country.

Who was Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal?

It is worth noting that his family includes his wife, Navjot Kaur Hundal, a son and a daughter. Both his children are doctors. He was born on February 20, 1959, to Kundan Singh, a resident of Dera Sohal village in Amritsar district and studied medicine. While studying at Medical College Amritsar, he became active in the student wing and then started working as a medical officer. When terrorism was at its peak in Punjab, during his posting at Mianwind Hospital in 1986, he also decided to do social service and participated in many political activities. Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal played an important role in forming the Citizen Council in Tarn Taran.

The political background of the late MLA

Kashmir Singh Sohal retired from health services in 2013 and entered politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014. After this, in the 2022 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party declared him as its candidate by giving him a ticket from Tarn Taran. During this time, Kashmir Singh Sohal represented the Tarn Taran Assembly constituency. He won the seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections and became an MLA contesting for the first time. Dr Sohal defeated Harmeet Singh Sandhu of Shiromani Akali Dal by a margin of 13,237 votes and secured 52,469 votes. Now till the last time, he was serving as an MLA from Tarn Taran.

Eighth by-election in three and a half years

It is noteworthy that this will be the eighth by-election in the state after the Bhagwant Mann government came to power. First of all, a by-election was held for the MP seat in the Sangrur constituency. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann himself was an MP on that seat and after he became the Chief Minister, this seat became vacant and in the by-election held there, Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar defeated the AAP candidate. After this, the Jalandhar West by-election was held. AAP MLA Sheetal Angural joined the BJP and resigned from the post, due to which a by-election was held in Jalandhar West, and here again AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat became MLA and he defeated Sheetal Angural in this election.

By-elections were held on these seats

After this, the seats of Gidderbaha, Barnala, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal became vacant after four MLAs became MPs in the Lok Sabha elections. After which, by-elections were held on four assembly seats of Punjab on November 20, 2024. These by‑elections produced major upsets: the Aam Aadmi Party captured three seats previously held by Congress, while Congress reclaimed Barnala, long considered an AAP stronghold.

Ludhiana West by-election

After the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi from Ludhiana West, another by-election was held in the state. In which every political party put in its full strength, but here too the victory went to the Aam Aadmi Party, and former Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora defeated Bharat Bhushan Ashu and became the new cabinet minister of the state. It may be recalled that after the death of MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal from the Tarn Taran Assembly seat, the seat has become vacant, and now, here too, a by-election will be held again within six months.

Dhaliwal's by-election connection

It is worth noting that the by-election to be held in Tarn Taran is also being seen as a reason behind the removal of Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from the cabinet on Thursday. Whenever the Aam Aadmi Party contests elections here, it can promise the local people that the elected MLA of the party will be given the ministerial post.

This has been seen in the last two by-elections. Mohinder Bhagat, who won from Jalandhar West, and Sanjeev Arora, who won from Ludhiana West, have been given ministerial posts by the party. In its campaign on both these seats, the party had promised that if its candidate wins the by-election, he will be made a minister in the government.

The party has fulfilled this promise. In this way, if the AAP candidate wins the Tarn Taran by-election, he will be made a minister without any hindrance, because earlier there were four ministers in the government in Majha, out of which three ministers were left after the removal of Dhaliwal.

