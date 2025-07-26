Tariq Karra Seeks Special Session Of J&K Assembly To Discuss And Devise Strategy For Statehood

Jammu: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday demanded a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to discuss and devise a strategy for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

This he said after returning to Jammu at Jammu Tawi railway station after holding a protest demonstration in Delhi on July 22 in favour of statehood restoration.

Talking to reporters at the railway station, Karra said that they have been on the streets for over six months carrying the demand for restoration of statehood to every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir and slowly intensified it. "We gave the call for Srinagar Chalo, then Jammu Chalo and then Delhi Chalo, and notified it through media briefings, appealing all political, social, trade and other organisations to support the struggle. Our first phase of struggle reached Delhi, and the entire campaign was very impressive and successful, especially the Delhi Chalo call, where we held an impressive protest demonstration and marched towards Parliament. However, it was stopped but joined by our senior national leadership on the directions of the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.

He said that this drew the attention of the entire nation regarding the denial of their demand by the BJP government, despite repeated promises.

Karra thanked the party leaders and workers for their wholehearted participation in the first phase of the struggle and added that the movement has just started, and further course of action will be announced shortly after consultations with senior party colleagues.

In reply to a question regarding the statement of some top NC leaders over the issue of statehood, Karra said that Congress is in alliance with NC, although not part of the government, but it was an invitation to all, including those who were not their allies, to join the movement.

"NC is running the government and adopting its modes to seek statehood. The appropriate forum for discussing such sensitive issues is the coordination committee, for which we have been waiting for nine months," he said, taking a dig at the NC.

