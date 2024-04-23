Targeted Killings Cast Shadow Over Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 gains momentum, Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag - Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency finds itself at the center of both political fervor and disturbing violence. Scheduled for May 7, this constituency is witnessing a heated contest between heavyweights like National Conference (NC)'s Mian Altaf and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Mehbooba Mufti. However, amidst the election buzz, the region has been rattled by a series of targeted killings, raising concerns about security and the democratic process.

The latest incident occurred on Monday April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, where a 40-year-old man, Mohammad Razaq, fell victim to a targeted attack by unidentified militants. Razaq was shot outside a mosque in his village of Kunda Top, under the Thanamandi police station area. Tragically, his death marks a grim parallel to his father's fate, who was also killed by militants two decades ago. Pertinently, Razaq's brother reportedly served in the Territorial Army.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another targeted killing on April 17, when a migrant worker from Bihar, Raju Shah, was gunned down by unidentified militants in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Shah, aged 35, succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to a hospital. His killing, occurring on the eve of the filing of nominations by Mehbooba and Mian for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, has added a chilling dimension to the electoral landscape. A day after, Mehbooba and Mian Altaf filed their nominations at DC office Anantnag.

Earlier, on April 8, unidentified militants targeted a non-local tourist cab driver, Paramjit Singh, in South Kashmir's Shopian district. Singh, a resident of Delhi, was critically injured in the attack but survived. In response to these security challenges, police and security forces have intensified combing and search operations in Anantnag, Rajouri, Poonch, and adjoining districts. Several Kashmiri politicians also condemned such attacks in unequivocal terms while criticizing the BJP government at the center. Interestingly, the BJP has decided not to contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Addressing concerns over security and ensuring a smooth electoral process, J&K Director General of Police R R Swain had also on Sunday convened a meeting with security officers in Anantnag. According to a police spokesperson, discussions focused on enhancing election preparedness, logistical arrangements, and coordination with security forces. "Emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach to violence, senior police officials reassured citizens of stringent measures to safeguard migrant workers and residents alike."

"We know there is no margin of error," stated a senior police official on the condition of anonymity, highlighting the commitment to ensuring security through increased surveillance and proactive measures.

"Every step is being taken to ensure the security and safety of migrant workers and other residents. Security forces are conducting regular drills in the region. Along with it surveillance through drones and other digital tools is also being increased. Those responsible for killings and attacks won't be spared," the official said.

The official further stated: "Yesterday, security forces had apprehended a school headmaster from Poonch district's Hari Buddha area and seized a foreign-made pistol, along with ammunition and two Chinese grenades, from his house. As per the initial investigation, he was working as a militant over ground worker and was part of preparations to disrupt the election. FIRs in regard to all these cases have been registered in concerned police stations, and further investigations are underway. We will ensure peaceful elections."